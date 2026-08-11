Sharron Davies faces speeding trial, blaming ‘poor signage’ following event in Wales

Rod Minchin, Press Association

Olympic swimmer Baroness Sharron Davies is set to stand trial next year over a speeding ticket received following a speaking event in Wales, blaming the incident on a sign “so poor it was easy to miss”.

The 63-year-old was driving back from a speaking event in Wales in October last year when she was caught by a speed camera on the M4.

Bath Magistrates’ Court heard the former athlete, who recently became Baroness Davies of Devonport in the House of Lords, was driving her Mini at 65mph when the speed limit had been temporarily dropped to 50mph.

Avon and Somerset Police launched the prosecution after Davies’s car triggered a speed camera near junction 19 in South Gloucestershire just after 11.30pm on October 15.

Magistrates were told Davies, who was excused from attending the pre-trial hearing, denies the offence and has opted for a trial.

In documents supplied to the court which were read out by the clerk, the defendant said: “I was travelling alone back from Wales where I had been at a speaking event.

“I am always extremely careful but especially in Wales because of so many reduced speeds, eg 20mph and 50mph around Newport, so I use my cruise control and the app Waze to get home, that’s excellent at notifications.

“It was 11.30pm at night, the signage was very unclear, and I absolutely did not see clear signage to show the limit had gone down to 50mph from 70mph on the motorway.

“I was doing 67mph, very much still inside the 70mph I thought it was.

“There was still three lanes of very, very light traffic and most importantly no workmen. I don’t know if this is about the time that road works start at night on motorways and if this was a factor in signage or confusion?

“However, I most definitely would have dropped my speed if I had been aware of the reduction.

“In 45 years of driving I have never contested a speeding fine. But I am adamant that the signage was so poor it was easy to miss, which is what must have happened.

“Because I was shocked to receive the speeding fine notification. I’d driven home changing my cruise control as speed limits changed.

“My eyesight is good, my car is pretty new and I pride myself on being a good driver, but also a safe one.”

Davies, of Wiltshire, was represented by solicitor Laura Singleton, who said the issues in the case are the visibility of the signage and an expert had been instructed to provide a report.

Mark Thorpe, prosecuting, said there would be evidence put before the court which would support the contention the signage was sufficient.

Presiding justice Gail Bragg adjourned proceedings for a case management hearing on October 21 before a district judge.

“This matter is now going to be adjourned for a case management hearing on October 21,” she said.

“In the meantime, there will be full disclosure by the prosecution to the defence.”

A trial is likely to take place next year.

Davies, an Olympic silver medallist, was nominated for a life peerage by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch at the end of last year.

She enjoyed a professional swimming career spanning three decades, winning two Commonwealth Games gold medals and breaking more than 200 British records in the pool before she retired in 1994.

She went on to become a successful TV pundit, and is also the director of the campaign group the Women’s Sports Union.

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