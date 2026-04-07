Shaun Harvey feels promotion for Wrexham would be greatest ever sporting story

Wrexham director Shaun Harvey thinks it would be “the greatest sporting story the world has ever seen” if the club gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Red Dragons are firmly in the play-off hunt and have a realistic chance of playing in the top flight next season.

Phil Parkinson’s side made history by becoming the first club to win three promotions in a row to go from non-league to the Championship.

If Wrexham manage to secure an unprecedented fourth straight promotion from the fifth tier to the top, Harvey thinks it will be the greatest sports story in the world.

Speaking to Georgie Ainslie on the Performance People podcast, he said: “We’ve been on the story of three back-to-back promotions and chasing a fourth.

“And the reality is, if we can achieve that, I would argue it’s probably going to be the greatest sporting story the world has ever seen.

“People will have individual experiences which will trump that but genuinely, on any form of analysis, four back-to-back promotions must be the greatest achievement ever, primarily because it’s never been done.”

Wrexham were in their 13th straight year of playing National League football when Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac took over the club in February 2021.

Wrexham’s rise up the football league has seen attendances increase and they are currently undergoing a stadium expansion.

Harvey also suggested that a bigger achievement may be what Wrexham’s rise has done for the town itself and the community.

He added: “The sign of any good board or ownership group is they’re sitting back and enjoying the ride in the same basis as everyone else. That is the secret of success.

“You’ve created a successful sports story. The far more successful story is what it’s done for the city of Wrexham and its community.

“They’re proud, feel confident and we’ve created belief and it (promotion) is possible.”