Sheep drovers return to Hay-on-Wye for first time in more than a century

Nation.Cymru staff

Sheep drovers have returned to the streets of Hay-on-Wye for the first time in more than a century, to launch this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The special procession took place at the Hay Festival site at Dairy Meadows and saw local drovers retrace historic routes once used to move livestock across Wales.

The event marked the official launch of the 2026 Royal Welsh Show and highlighted plans for a new sheep village, known as Cynefin, which will debut at Llanelwedd.

Organisers said the return of drovers was intended to celebrate Wales’ agricultural heritage while showcasing developments planned for this year’s show.

The launch also marked the first collaboration between the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the Hay Festival.

The partnership comes as Brecknock takes on host county status for this year’s event.

Show president Gethin Havard said the recreation of the historic droving tradition had created a memorable moment.

He said: “Seeing sheep travelling along the old Drovers route again was truly an extraordinarily moving spectacle.”

RWAS chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said visitors had responded enthusiastically to the event.

He said: “The 250 strong crowd at the event was enthralled with what they saw and I’m sure they’ll be equally as enamoured with all the other new developments we have waiting for them at this year’s show.”

The launch also featured celebrations for the 90th anniversary of the Young Farmers’ Clubs movement.

An ensemble of members performed the federation’s anthem, Bydd Wych, under the guidance of RWAS ambassador Teleri Haf Thomas.

With just over 50 days to go until the show opens, organisers also announced that the event will be officially opened by Major Andy Butcher MBE.

Held annually at Llanelwedd near Builth Wells, the Royal Welsh Show remains one of Europe’s largest agricultural events and attracts thousands of visitors from across Wales and beyond each year.