‘Shenanigans’ fears glamping site refused planning permission

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A glamping site which a councillor feared would expose neighbours to “shenanigans” has now been formally refused planning permission.

Councillors rejected a recommendation, from officers, to approve the site, which would include four shepherd huts and four bell tents, at their July meeting due to concerns over possible noise from campers.

As a result, a report setting out two reasons for refusal and reflecting the concerns raised by the committee over the site, known as Swallow Nest which is already home to a herd of alpacas, at Parc Llettis Road in Hardwick just south of Abergavenny, was put before the August meeting.

Noise disturbance

Planning officer Philip Thomas said the application was considered to be at odds with two areas of Monmouthshire County Council’s planning policies.

Those included the scale and layout of the proposed glamping units “particularly the bell tents”, the introduction of a new car parking area and “the associated activity by users of the site would give rise to unacceptable noise disturbance to nearby residents who currently live in and benefit from a relatively tranquil location”.

Increased traffic associated with the site using a narrow rural lane to enter and exit the car park was also listed as a reason as it would “significantly inconvenience existing road users and cause harm to local amenity”.

When the committee considered the application in July Chepstow Labour councillor Dale Rooke the tents would be too close to the neighbouring property.

Shenanigans

He told the committee: “Tents are naturally not soundproofed so any shenanigans going on inside will be heard in the wider vicinity.”

Two shepherd huts are already used for glamping at Swallow’s Nest field and the plans also included an upgrade to the existing alpaca shelter as well as new washing facilities for guests.

The county council received 15 objections and councillors also said they were concerned at how water from hot tubs adjacent to each shepherd hut would be stored between guest change over times.

Other councillors had also raised concerns over noise and traffic along the lane and the committee formally refused the application, in line with the reasons given by the officers, at their August meeting.

