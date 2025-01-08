Sherman Theatre short-listed for prestigious award

The Sherman Theatre in Cardiff has been nominated for the prestigious Stage Theatre of the Year Awards for the second year running.

Announcing this year’s shortlist, the long-running theatre magazine and website said:“Artistic director Joe Murphy and chief executive Julia Barry have proved themselves adept at nurturing and presenting stories that speak both to the Sherman’s local community in south Wales, but also have wider resonance.”

‘Over the moon’

The Sherman’s fellow nominees for the prize include @sohoplace in London; Curve in Leicester; Nottingham Playhouse; The Orange Tree Theatre in London and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London.

Sherman Theatre’s Artistic Director Joe Murphy said: “We are over the moon to be shortlisted for this, one of the sector’s most prestigious awards, for the second year running.

“We are immensely proud of the productions that stood out for the judges – some of which are going on tour in 2025 due to popular demand – so this recognition of our achievements means a great deal and we thank the whole Sherman team for all their hard work.”

Chief Executive Julia Barry said: “This nomination tops another hugely successful year for the Sherman Theatre, which saw ever-increasing audience numbers for our homegrown Made at Sherman productions throughout 2024. We must give a huge diolch to all our staff, freelancers, audiences and supporters, all of whom share the credit for this recognition of our work.”

The Stage Awards 2025 ceremony will be held on Mon 20 January at the Royal Opera House in London.

Information on all eight productions in Sherman Theatre’s 2025 season, including six brand new plays, can be found on its website here.

