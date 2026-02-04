Shingle restoration planned to help protect at-risk village

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will begin essential shingle reprofiling works on a north Wales beach as part of its ongoing programme to manage flood risk and maintain the coastal defences of a village that inspired new Sky TV drama Under Salt Marsh.

This work scheduled for early February 2026 repeats similar activity carried out in July 2020 and is designed to support the long‑term stability of the shingle ridge, which plays a key role in protecting Fairbourne from the sea.

Contractors will arrive on site during the first week of February. A temporary site compound will be set up in the car park next to the public conveniences off Penrhyn Drive South for the duration of the project.

The scheme involves moving shingle from the northern end of the beach to areas in the south where the natural material has become depleted or eroded.

This reprofiling helps restore the beach to the shape needed to absorb wave energy and reduce the risk of overtopping during storm conditions. All works are expected to be completed by 20 March 2026.

Throughout the project, the beach will remain open and accessible to residents and visitors. However, some temporary restrictions may be needed at certain times to ensure public safety when large machinery is being used. NRW and its contractor will work to minimise disruption and maintain safe access wherever possible.

The programme forms part of NRW’s wider commitment to managing flood risk in Fairbourne and along the coastline more broadly. Regular reprofiling is an important part of maintaining the effectiveness of the shingle ridge and supporting the ongoing protection it provides to homes, infrastructure and the local community.

Keith Ivens, Operations Manager for Flood and Water Management at Natural Resources Wales, said: “Maintaining Fairbourne’s coastal defences is a priority for NRW, and these works play an important role in managing flood risk for the village.

“Reprofiling the shingle ridge helps ensure the beach continues to offer effective protection during periods of severe weather.

“We understand that any activity on the beach can be disruptive, and we want to thank the community for their patience while our contractor carries out this essential work.”