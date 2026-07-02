Shock as doors close on historic private school

Nation Cymru staff

One of Wales’ oldest schools, considered one of the top independent schools in the UK, has announced that it is set to close its doors today (2 July), to the shock of staff and students.

Ruthin School has been recognised as the top independent school in north Wales in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026 and ranked among the UK’s leading boarding schools in the ISC league tables.

Founded in 1284, the school had recently published its autumn start dates, advertising for new students on social media only last month, sharing: “If your child is looking for a Sixth Form that will prepare them properly for university and beyond, Ruthin School has a small number of places available for September 2026.

“Expert teaching, tailored support for university applications, and a diverse international community of students from over 20 countries — all within a focused boarding and day environment in North Wales where students are known as individuals.”

Ruthin School was founded in the wake of Edward I’s conquest of Wales.

Following Owain Glyndŵr’s attack on Ruthin in September 1400, it appears that the collegiate church, and presumably also the school, continued to function unscathed until the dissolution of the former in 1535.

Ruthin School was acquired by Ruthin Education Limited, a new company formed in early 2023, with Chinese businesswoman and philanthropist Shangmei Gao leading the takeover, though she and other initial directors soon resigned from the specific school company, with the school’s operations transferring to this new entity under a new board, maintaining its international focus, particularly strong ties with China, and its independent, co-educational status with new leadership.

“Incredibly sad day”

A spokesperson for Galaxy Global Education Limited said: “This is an incredibly sad day for everyone connected with Ruthin School. Despite every effort to secure the school’s future, it has not been possible to establish a financially viable way forward, and the company will enter administration following the end of term.

“Our immediate priority is supporting pupils, families and staff through this transition, including helping pupils move to new schools and ensuring examination-year students continue to receive the support they need.

“We are deeply grateful to our staff for their professionalism and dedication, and profoundly sorry that we have reached this point.”

Maria McLean, Head of External Relations at nearby Rydal Penrhos in Colwyn Bay, told Denbighshire Free Press: “We are shocked and saddened to see another North Wales independent school with a long history close its doors. Our sympathies are with every family, pupil and member of staff affected.

“Our priority now is to support those impacted by this news and to ensure that every pupil has a place in September.

“As we enter the summer holidays, we will do everything to ensure families do so with the security of a confirmed school place at Rydal Penrhos in September, and are able to enjoy their break.

“We are offering drop-in visits on Thursday (July 2), and an open morning will be held on July 13.

“To contact our Admissions Team, please email [email protected].”