‘Shocking’ increase in animal abandonment across Wales

‘Shocking’ figures released by RSPCA Cymru show the number of animals abandoned in Wales increased by 29% in just three years.

The charity has released the new startling statistics to highlight the battle frontline rescuers face ahead of what is expected to be another bleak winter for thousands of animals, as many purchase animals as presents who simply don’t understand the commitment of caring for them, or best to care for them, before they brought them home.

Latest figures show the number of abandonment reports to the RSPCA in Wales for 2023 was 1,547 up from 1,196 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began – a 29% increase.

The highest increases came from the Vale of Glamorgan, with an 85.7% increase between 2021 and 2023 following with an increase of 75.6% in Bridgend and Swansea having an increase of 57.4%.

The three highest counties in 2023 for abandonment calls were Swansea (159), Rhondda Cynon Taff (141) and Cardiff (134).

Reports

Across England and Wales the RSPCA received 3,071 animal abandonment reports during the winter period (November to January 2021). Last winter (November 2023 to January 2024) this rose to a staggering 4,630 pets who were reported to have been left to fend for themselves – which is a staggering 51% increase.

In total 20,999 abandonment reports across England and Wales were made to the charity’s emergency line in 2023 and according to latest 2024 figures (available up until the end of October) 19,067 have been reported this year – which, if the trend continues, will be almost 23,000 reports.

Before the cost of living crisis the number of reported abandonments during 2020 stood at 16,118 reports – showing a 30% rise in calls in just three years.

It’s a shocking trend with a year-on-year increase in the number of abandonment reports, climbing from 17,179 in 2021 to 19,645 in 2022.

The RSPCA believes the surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the increase in people dumping their pets.

And sadly now, during the winter months, the RSPCA expects the crisis to worsen as more people struggle with the increase in expenditure around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping – coupled with an increase in energy bills.

“Eye-watering”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of calls reporting pet abandonment to our emergency line during winter with an eye-watering 51% rise in three years. Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“Our rescuers are regularly coming across dogs in poor health, collapsed and left in isolated spots to suffer a lingering death; sick kittens discarded in cardboard boxes who are lucky to be found alive; or pet rabbits dumped in the wild with little chance of survival against predators.

“With the cost of living crisis we are also seeing people having to move out of properties due to financial pressures, and we are increasingly coming across pets who have been left locked in homes alone after their owners have moved out – like Jack and Poppy pictured (right) who were left to starve on a filthy mattress but were rescued by the RSPCA and have since been rehomed.

“Heartbreakingly, we are seeing many pets left in their own filth – with no food or water, no-one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help them.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes – but to continue this life-saving work we need your help.”

Unprecedented scale

In June three kittens – estimated to be aged around eight weeks old – were abandoned in Abergele.

The RSPCA Animal Welfare Clinic in Rhyl – which is run by RSPCA Clwyd and Colwyn Branch – gave the kittens an initial veterinary health check and placed them in foster care ahead of rehoming.

Three newborn puppies – who had their umbilical cords still attached – were found dead in a shoebox in Newport, prompting an RSPCA appeal for information in June.

The three black pups of an unknown breed were found by a member of the public in a black shoe box and were wrapped in a blue jumper.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Danielle Wilson said: “These three pups had their umbilical cords still attached, so they couldn’t have been that old at all.

“We don’t know whether they died during birth and someone just didn’t know what to do with the bodies, or they died afterwards.”

Thirteen guinea pigs were abandoned down a lane in Cardiff.

They were taken to a boarding establishment and were placed under the care of Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Lauren Perry said the guinea pigs were found in the Connaught Road area of Cardiff on 26 May. They were found in a small grey basket and it was noted that they had skin infections.

They were kindly taken to a place of safety before the RSPCA were contacted.

Support

Lauren said: “It is very sad that they have been abandoned – we know people are struggling at the moment with the cost of living crisis – but leaving animals alone like this isn’t the answer.”

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. The best thing you can do if you find a small, sick or injured animal, or an abandoned animal, and if it is safe to do so, is take them directly to the vets who can help. There’s helpful advice on our website rspca.org.uk/reportcruelty.

Ian added: “Right now, far too many animals are suffering behind closed doors. But as long as animals are in desperate need this Christmas, we won’t stop.

“So please Join The Christmas Rescue and together we will bring joy and safety to animals. For thousands of terrified and injured animals, we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet – because it will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.”

Visit this link to find animals available for rehoming with the RSPCA near you.

For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support. The RSPCA has launched a dedicated cost of living hub to signpost the help out there for owners.

In Wales, the RSPCA branches formed The Wales Pet Food Bank which involves securing dog and cat food donations from suppliers and then distributing these via the branches to food banks and organisations across Wales

Here is the map to show you where the food banks involved are – or contact your local branch for more info https://www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/whoweare/branches.

