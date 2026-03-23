Shocking new Holocaust-denying rant from former Propel party candidate

Martin Shipton

A former election candidate for the Propel party has doubled down on being a Holocaust denier and made further grossly offensive comments during a broadcast with a Cardiff-based TikTok creator.

In December 2024 Kyle “Cudgie” Cullen came third in a Cardiff council by-election in the Splott area of the city, behind Labour and the Green Party, but ahead of the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives.

Earlier this month Nation.Cymru reported how Cullen had written on social media following the bombing of Iran by Israel and the United States: “Ladies and Gentlemen. The Jews are at it again. Welcome to World War 3! That Austrian painter may have had a point after all!!!”

He subsequently responded to someone who called out his antisemitism, stating that he was a Holocaust denier.

Cullen has now launched a podcast with Cullan Mais, a TikTok creator best known for hosting the Central Club podcast in Fairwater, Cardiff.

Mais is a reformed drug addict who has interviewed prominent politicians including former First Minister Mark Drakeford and ex-Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies. More controversially he has interviewed the serial criminal and far-right activist who calls himself Tommy Robinson.

To fund a habit that cost £200–£300 a day, Mais became a prolific shoplifter, estimating he stole more than £3m worth of goods, and being imprisoned 10 or 11 times throughout his 20s.

The pair have announced that they will be producing a regular podcast together on TikTok and Instagram called Cull The Noise.

On their debut programme, Cullen defended his antisemitic remarks, stating: “I stand on everything I said. I’ve been called far worse than antisemitic. I just called out what I believe is fact and I’m not going to change my opinion for no one.”

Mais says: “Well it’s your opinion. That’s why it’s good to come on here and speak about these things.”

Exposed

Mais then read out the start of the Nation.Cymru story that exposed him as a Holocaust denier. Cullen reacts, stating: “Yes – this is true. I don’t believe in the holocaust – I don’t. I’m not saying it’s not fully true, but I don’t believe six million people died. I believe it was 171,000 people, which everyone might not agree.”

Mais states: “That’s a specific figure, do you know what I mean?”

Cullen says: “It’s the same as Auschwitz. Up until I think 1980-something , there was three million in that one camp, then it changed overnight to one million. How can you lose two million people overnight? A lot of the people who were supposedly dead were still alive. They were the real names and they were all living.”

Mais says they will “jump back into that” later, when he will give his opinion.

Asked by Mais whether he had outed himself as a holocaust denier, Cullen replied: “They all call Jesus’ mother a whore. They say Jesus is boiling in hell in excrement, they do. I feel that bunch of Jews have got Muslims and Catholics at each other’s necks when we all believe that Jesus is going to come back and save us. And they believe that Mary’s a whore and that Jesus is boiling in shit. So I said, basically we should be all together, the Muslims and the Catholics, and we should be against these people. People were having a go at me in the comments, saying I was antisemitic. And I said to this guy, ‘Do you want another one? I don’t believe in the holocaust neither.’”

Mais responded: “To me, that is deep like, do you know what I mean. I believe the holocaust happened. Obviously I can’t prove figures and stuff.”

Cullen chipped in again, stating: “I think it was the Australians. They went to dig it up and didn’t find no bones, nothing round the camps. Well if there were millions of people, you’re definitely going to find skeletons, aren’t you … With all the propaganda they’re pushing now about Epstein, why wouldn’t they lie 100 years ago?”

‘Vile’

A Nation.Cymru reader who drew our attention to the broadcast said: “During the broadcast Mr Cullen doubled down on his Holocaust denial and the widely debunked claim only 270,000 or so people were murdered in Nazi concentration camps. Mr Mais does nothing to challenge this.

“Secondly, talking about your recent articles, Mr Cullen seems unaware that he’s no longer a member of the Propel Party and only finds out during the broadcast. He also says [Propel leader] Neil McEvoy phoned him about his Facebook post saying journalists had been calling him about it. This begs the question why Mr McEvoy did not tell Mr Cullen he was no longer a member of his party at this point. Indeed, why even call him at all if that’s the case?

“The 20 minutes or so of open holocaust denial and antisemitism in this broadcast is not only vile, but reflects very poorly on Cullan Mais who has a large online following.

“One wonders if their new podcast is just going to be a vehicle for uninformed conspiracy theories spread under the guise of ‘free speech’.”