Shop closed for three months after illegal tobacco and vapes seized

Nation.Cymru staff

A convenience store has been ordered to close for three months after officers seized illegal tobacco during a Trading Standards operation targeting illicit tobacco and vape sales.

The closure order was granted against Easy Shop on Madoc Street, Llandudno, following action by Conwy County Borough Council’s Trading Standards team.

Officers inspected the premises on Wednesday, July 22, as part of a county-wide operation targeting the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes.

The council said the shop had previously been the subject of numerous complaints and enforcement visits, including allegations that tobacco and vapes had been sold to children.

Previous investigations had also uncovered false walls and hidden storage areas, while officers had received reports of a nearby “stash car” being used to store illicit goods. Illegal products had also been seized during earlier visits.

During the latest inspection, Trading Standards officers seized a quantity of illegal tobacco and served a closure notice under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The following day, Llandudno Magistrates’ Court granted a closure order requiring the premises to remain shut for three months.

Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Regulatory and Audit, Cllr Stephen Price, said the council was determined to tackle businesses selling illicit products.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community and maintaining a fair and equitable trading environment,” he said.

“Those businesses who supply illegal tobacco and vapes are harmful to legitimate local businesses and are not welcome in Conwy. The message to anyone operating, planning to operate, or knowingly letting a property to such a business is we will use the full force of the law and close you down.”

He also praised the council’s Trading Standards team, adding: “Without their dedication and commitment this business would continue selling illegal tobacco and vapes. The message is clear – not in Conwy.”

The council warned that easy access to cheap tobacco increased the likelihood of children developing lifelong nicotine addiction, while illegal tobacco and vapes could contain excessive levels of nicotine and other unregulated contaminants.

Anyone with information about the supply of illegal tobacco or vaping products is urged to report it anonymously through the No Ifs, No Butts reporting service or contact Conwy Trading Standards.

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