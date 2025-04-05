Shop fined thousands because of noisy fridge

A shop has been fined after noise complaints about its fridge.

The convenience store in Cardiff has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 for excessive noise coming from a refrigerator condenser unit at their business in Ely.

The owner of Fisher Convenience Store on Michaelston Road was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court last Friday (March 28) for failing to act, after a Noise Abatement Notice was served on the property on May 31st, 2023.

Complaint

The case came to light following a complaint from a member of the public that the noise coming from the refrigerator unit was excessive and causing a nuisance to residents.

Officers from Shared Regulatory Services visited the resident’s property on 7th February 2024 and 29th May 2024 to assess the noise levels to determine whether the noise constituted a ‘Statutory Noise Nuisance’.

By law, the council must investigate all ‘Statutory Noise Nuisances’ and once the notice is issued, and if the noise isn’t ‘abated’ in the timeframe given by the authority, has the option to take enforcement action against the offender if the noise levels are not reduced.

‘No option’

Cllr Norma Mackie, Cabinet Member responsible for Shared Regulatory Services: “Officers investigate thousands of complaints regarding noise nuisance each year across the city. We always look to work with the public and businesses wherever possible to resolve these complaints before any formal action is taken.

“In this case, the business didn’t work with us to reduce the noise coming from their business, so the council had no other option other than take the matter to court. The level of the fine in this case, clearly shows that it can be cheaper to fix the fault, rather than ignore it, as not only does this business now have to pay the fine imposed by the court but also pay to fix the refrigerator unit as well.”

For further information on how to report a noise complaint, please visit the SRS website here to provide the information.

