Shop owner ordered to pay thousands over illegal vape and tobacco offences

A shop owner has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after selling illegal vapes and illegal tobacco.

Sirwan Nuri Kadri, 37, of Clifton Street, Cardiff, was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 29 for five illegal tobacco and E-cigarette offences.

Kadri, who owns Best One Vape in Clifton Street, was also sentenced for two health and safety offences relating to an unstable fridge and live electrical wires that were found protruding out of walls at the back of his business.

The shop owner had pleaded guilty to to illegal tobacco and E-cigarette offences at a previous hearing on January 23.

Contraband tobacco

Cabinet member for Shared Regulatory Services at Cardiff Council, Cllr Norma Mackie, said: “This isn’t the first time we’ve had issues with this business.

“The shop has barely re-opened since we closed it for three months last November due to an anti-social behaviour closure order for selling contraband tobacco and vapes.

“It seems the danger they pose to their customers extends beyond the products they sell. Live electrical wires were found poking through their walls posing an immediate life-threatening hazard if touched.

“Health and safety legislation exists for a reason. Businesses need to comply with the law to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

“Any breaches like this will be met with the full force of the law to keep people safe.”

An investigation was launched by SRS on Best One Vape after complaints were made by members of the public that it was selling illegal tobacco products and illegal E-cigarettes.

The shop was later given an anti-social behaviour closure order in November 2024, which meant it had to close for three months.

Prohibition notice

When the live electrical wires were found SRS issued an improvement notice on the business and it was told that if the issue was not resolved the property could be served a prohibition notice.

Several follow up visits took place by Cardiff Council officers and although the electrical wires were no longer visible the business failed to provide any documentation to prove that work to resolve the matter had been carried out by a competent person.

The company Best One Vape Ltd was fined a total of £4,000 for the health and safety offences and a further £5,000 for the illegal tobacco and vapes.

It was ordered to pay a £2,000 victim surcharge, costs of £570 for the health and safety offences, and £1,048 for the tobacco and E-cigarette offences.

Kadri was fined £1,400 for the illegal tobacco and vape offences and ordered to pay £1,048 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £560.

A forfeiture order was granted for all the illegal tobacco and vapes so they can be destroyed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

