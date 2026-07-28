Shop selling illegal vapes and tobacco forced to close

Nation.Cymru staff

A vape shop has been ordered to close for three months after Trading Standards officers found it repeatedly selling illegal tobacco products and receiving complaints of underage vape sales.

Best Vape in Aberdare was issued with a three-month Closure Order by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court following an investigation by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Trading Standards team.

The order, granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, came after officers said the business continued to trade illegally despite repeated enforcement action and advice.

Trading Standards said it received 12 complaints about the premises, including five reports alleging the sale of vapes to children. A further five intelligence reports were also received from partner agencies.

Officers carried out eight test purchases at the shop, with illegal cigarettes or hand-rolling tobacco supplied on every occasion, according to the council. Illegal vapes, cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco were seized during two separate enforcement visits, while counterfeit Labubu dolls were also surrendered during another inspection.

The court heard that the sale of cheap illegal tobacco products was harming legitimate businesses and that repeated offending at the premises had required a disproportionate amount of enforcement resources.

The shop must now remain closed for three months.

The investigation formed part of the council’s wider efforts to tackle the illegal sale of tobacco and vaping products, working alongside South Wales Police and other agencies.

Rhian Hope, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s director of public protection, said the evidence presented to the court showed “the scale and persistence of the offending”.

She said: “Despite repeated intervention, advice and enforcement action from our Trading Standards team, this business continued to engage in illegal activity.

“The sale of illegal tobacco and vaping products undermines legitimate businesses, poses risks to public health, and can contribute to wider criminality within our communities.”

She added that Trading Standards would continue to take action against businesses found to be breaking the law and urged members of the public to report suspected illegal trading.

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