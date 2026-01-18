Shop shut down after illegal vapes and Class-B drugs seized

A vape shop has been forced to close after Trading Standards officers seized illegal tobacco products, oversized vapes and a quantity of cannabis during an inspection.

Mr Vape, located on Station Road, Port Talbot, has been ordered to shut its doors for three months after Neath Port Talbot Council secured a closure order at Swansea Magistrates Court last week.

The decision follows months of complaints and intelligence reports alleging illegal activity at the premises.

The shop had been repeatedly reported for stocking counterfeit and illicit cigarettes and tobacco, as well as selling oversized and non-compliant vapes — including to children and young people.

Trading Standards officers also confirmed the business had been linked to the sale of a Class-B drug.

During a search of the premises late last year, officers seized cannabis, illegal cigarettes and tobacco, along with disposable vapes now banned under UK law.

Following the evidence presented by the council, a District Judge approved the maximum three-month closure order permitted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The shop’s owner did not attend the hearing, despite being notified.

Council officials argued that shutting the shop was necessary to prevent further unlawful activity and protect local residents.

Single-use vapes

The closure comes after strict new rules came into force on 1 June 2025, banning the sale of all single-use vapes across the UK — whether containing nicotine or not.

Ministers introduced the legislation to curb growing environmental impacts from discarded vapes and prevent marketing practices seen as attracting young users.

Neath Port Talbot Council said the shop’s actions undermined legitimate traders and placed vulnerable people at risk, with underage buyers believed to have been among its customers.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, praised Trading Standards teams for their work in shutting down rogue sellers.

“Using the tools available to them, Trading Standards work hard at protecting the public and the vulnerable from illegal tobacco and vape sales.

Considerable work has gone into obtaining these closure orders, and the team will continue to use the resources at their disposal to combat this illegal trade.

I would urge anyone who cares about their community and their children’s health to report any information they have relating to illegal tobacco or vape sales.”