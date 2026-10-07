Shop staff left stunned as famous Welsh actress walks through the door

Amelia Jones

Staff at a local craft shop had a hilarious reaction when a very familiar face from one of Wales’ best-loved sitcoms walked through the door.

A clip shared on social media by Aberdrae shop Busy Pins and Needles shows the dramatic reaction of staff member Sam as she realises that Joanna Page, best known for playing Stacey Shipman in Gavin & Stacey, has arrived at the shop.

In the video, Sam appears visibly flustered when she sees the actress, before quickly recognising exactly who is standing in front of her.

Her reaction says it all as she runs over to her colleague and mouths: “It’s Stacey! Joanna Page.” The unexpected celebrity encounter was captured on camera by the shop, with the clip giving viewers a glimpse of the moment the penny drops for Sam.

The video ends with staff getting the chance to meet the actress properly, with photographs showing them alongside Page after her surprise visit.

The Swansea-born actress played Stacey throughout the sitcom’s original run, returning for the 2019 Christmas special and again for the programme’s final episode on Christmas Day 2024.

The character is from Barry and became one half of the show’s central romance alongside Gavin, played by Mathew Horne. Page has also appeared in films including Love Actually and has worked extensively across television, as well as taking on presenting roles.

She is currently filming TV show Shift The Thrift, which sees members of the public compete to make money from charity shop finds.

The programme pits pairs of friends or family members against each other in a charity shop challenge, with contestants hunting for bargains before attempting to sell their finds at a live-streamed auction.

Each pair is given just one hour and £100 to spend, with the aim of turning their purchases into as much money as possible for a charity close to their hearts.

The first series saw the programme visit several Welsh towns, including Bridgend, Chepstow and Abergavenny, while raising money for charities across the country.

You can watch the full video of the fan interaction here.

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