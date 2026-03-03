Shop that sold illegal tobacco and vapes in Welsh county has applied to sell alcohol 24 hours a day

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

A shop that had sold illegal tobacco and vapes has applied to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week, raising concerns about the premises being used by “problem drinkers”.

Nihad Ramazan Abdulrahman submitted the application to Conwy County Council’s licensing department for his shop, Cece Mini Market, at 6 George’s Place, Llandudno.

But the application has led to the police and NHS raising fears about anti-social behaviour and the potential impact on health.

There are also concerns about provisions in place to stop children attempting to buy both tobacco and potentially alcohol.

North Wales Police wrote to Conwy County Council to object.

The force said: “North Wales Police wish to place an official objection to the application, as a granting of the licence would undermine the licensing objectives, specifically the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the prevention of public nuisance.”

Police also said there were concerns over the shop accepting “a wide variety of proof of age verification formats” which placed a “greater burden” on staff having knowledge, especially with fake or fraudulent IDs.

A letter from the council’s trading standards department also revealed the shop had been selling illegal tobacco and vapes in recent months.

It said: “A visit was carried out on 2nd December 2025 by officers of the department, during which they found illegal vapes and counterfeit, non-duty-paid, and illicit white tobacco products concealed on the premises.

“During the visit, 190 illegal vapes, 12 pouches of non-duty-paid hand-rolling tobacco, 46 packets of counterfeit cigarettes, and 46 packets of illicit whites were seized by the officers.”

Trading standards also had concerns about provisions in place to prevent children from buying tobacco or vapes and that a member of staff was “unable to understand officers” when they gave advice.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board also wrote to the authority raising health concerns, as well as citing crime and anti-social behaviour risks.

In its correspondence, the health board said that whilst hospital admissions due to alcohol had fallen in some respects within the county, there were concerns about underage drinking.

“In Conwy, 36.2% of young persons aged 11-16 reported drinking alcohol. This is higher than the Wales average of 35.6%,” the report said.

“Opening hours of alcohol sales outlets influence alcohol consumption, drinking patterns, and damage due to alcohol, and extensions to opening hours are most often used by problem drinkers to increase their access to alcohol.”

The same report also noted “recent data provided by North Wales Police showed a total of 186 violence against the person offences and 171 incidents of anti-social behaviour within a 300m radius of the premises in a 12-month period between 01/01/25 and 31/12/25”.

The report also said that “29% of children that were receiving care and support in Conwy was due to parental substance or alcohol use”.

Conwy County Council’s licensing committee will meet at the council’s Coed Pella HQ on Monday, 9 March, to debate the matter.