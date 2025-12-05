Shopper, 106, given Christmas surprise by supermarket he goes to almost daily

Owen Filer, 106, has shopped at the Asda Cwmbran store “nearly every day” since it opened 24 years ago.

A man believed to be the oldest in Wales has been given a Christmas surprise by the staff at his local supermarket.

To say thank-you, supermarket staff arranged an early Christmas gift for Mr Filer – a trolley full of the regular things he buys, plus some festive treats like biscuits, yule log and mince pies.

Mr Filer, a widower, served in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers and then the Military Police during the Second World War, and he recently met the King at a VJ Day anniversary.

He puts his longevity down to “never really growing up”, and having a thimble of Scotch before bed.

He goes to Asda every day except on Sundays to buy “small things”, and says everyone in the store knows him.

“Everyone is so friendly at Asda and they all know me by name,” he said.

“I always have a good chat and a laugh and a joke, and if I need help with anything I’ll always get it.

“If I live to 119 I won’t go anywhere else, always Asda.”

Mr Filer has four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with the youngest being three months old.

Cali Beale, Asda Cwmbran’s customer manager, says everyone in the store loves seeing Mr Filer, who has been described as a “local celebrity”.

She said: “Mr Filer is a true gentleman and it’s an honour to have him in our store.

“He loves his Asda shopping trips and enjoys chatting to the girls on checkouts.

“He’s still very independent and loves to tell us all his stories, every colleague in the store knows him.

“It’s such a pleasure to serve him in our store. He is fantastic for his age.”