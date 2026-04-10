Shopper footfall fails to meet expectations in March despite Easter boost

Shopper footfall failed to meet expectations in March despite Easter and the school holidays falling earlier than usual, figures show.

Total UK footfall was up by 2.4% year on year, although this was distorted by the month’s inclusion of Easter, which fell in April last year, data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic shows.

High street footfall increased by 2% in March, up from a drop of 5.4% in February, while shopping centre visits were up by 2.6%, an improvement on the 5.5% fall seen the month before.

Footfall increased year-on-year across all nations: up 1.6% in Wales; 2.3% in England; 3.2% in Scotland; and the largest increase of 4.9% in Northern Ireland.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “With Easter and the school holidays falling earlier this year, retailers were expecting a stronger boost to footfall than March delivered.

“Shopping centres outperformed other locations and cities like Manchester continued to do well but overall growth fell short of expectations.

“Warmer weather might help sustain footfall in the months ahead but, without an Easter uplift in April, momentum is far from guaranteed.”

She added: “Looking ahead, the conflict in the Middle East is weighing heavily on both retailer and consumer confidence, with further pressure on the cost of living potentially likely to hit footfall.

“Government can play its part supporting households by easing pressures created by domestic policy costs. Cutting these costs would free up retailers to invest more in value, experience and their in-store offer – the things that help footfall and create more vibrant local economies.”

Pressures

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “Without the final week’s Easter bump, March would likely have remained in negative territory – raising questions over how April may perform, particularly against much stronger comparables last year.

“Ongoing pressures continue to shape consumer behaviour. Declining confidence, geopolitical uncertainty and rising living costs – especially fuel – are still encouraging caution and fewer discretionary trips.

“March’s return to growth is a step in the right direction, but the real test will be whether footfall can hold once the Easter boost passes and tougher comparisons return.”