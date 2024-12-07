Shoppers urged to support smaller businesses

The public is being urged to show support for small businesses as part of an annual event on Saturday promoting the sector.

Organisers say Small Business Saturday could provide a “lifeline” for smaller companies in the important run-up to Christmas

Campaign

The campaign group said the public is expected to direct up to a fifth of its Christmas spending towards independent firms, meaning the small business economy could tap into around £4.4 billion.

Small Business Saturday is an annual campaign with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, encouraging people to “shop local” and support small firms in their communities on the day and beyond.

“Small businesses deliver an immeasurable value that goes beyond their economic contribution – they are the heart and soul of our communities, bringing joy and vibrancy to our lives and local areas, as well as delivering essential local services,” said Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Public support is absolutely vital for boosting small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday and beyond.

“Many are facing extended economic challenges, and need greater support and confidence to recover and keep going.”

Small Business Saturday was originally founded by American Express in the United States in 2010, and it remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Small businesses are Britain’s backbone and will drive the Government’s mission to kick-start economic growth.

“Under the Tories our high streets were left destitute, with rising crime, empty units and no support for local enterprise.

“This Government will revitalise the UK high street, and our commitment to transform business rates will deliver a fairer system that supports investment and provides the long-term stability businesses need.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds added: “In just five months, this Labour Government has delivered more for small businesses than the previous Conservative administration managed in 14 years, taking the action small business needs on the things holding them back, like late payments, excessive admin, access to finance and retail crime.

“Labour’s Plan for Change means investment and reform to support small firms, which will deliver growth and put more money in people’s pockets.”

Importance

Emma Bevan-Henderson helps to run the independent Makers Gallery in Usk.

The co-operative space supports local artists and makers, offering an alternative to mass-produced items, and also aims to help keep many of our traditional crafts alive.

Speaking about the benefit of shopping small and local, Emma said: “I’m a huge fan of Small Business Saturday and the Just a Card campaign, as it echoes my own ethos, which is to support and showcase independent makers, and try to provide platforms for creatives.

“The campaign began after a gallery owner who had to close was chatting to her friend – she said if everyone who had come in and mentioned how lovely it was had just bought a card, she’d still be open.”

She added: “Supporting local isn’t anti-chain, we all need reasonably priced kettles or trainers etc, we just aim to think independent when looking for items such as personal gifts, home decor or local food and drink, whether that’s little treats or special occasions.

“When you purchase from an indie, that money is invested back into the local area through the network of local suppliers and spending – so you’re supporting an artist or craftsperson who has spent years training and making what they love, and helping the local economy to thrive.

“What’s exciting about that is, you are assured of something unique, and not necessarily expensive either.”

Heart of our communities

Discussing the need for a space for makers, Emma said: “The Gallery grew from being a part of artisan markets, and the realisation that many of us don’t have any way of being seen by the public unless we are attending markets and events.

“This proves that authentic, unique, and handmade, is important to everyone, and we can’t thank our customers and supporters enough; we are thrilled when someone connects with our work and makes a purchase.”

She added: “Many small business owners and makers are holding down other jobs too, in order to help support their own creative practice and passions.

“The Just a Card message is important to us, because if more visitors do buy ‘just’ a card, bookmark, uniquely Welsh homeware, a local wine, a token for a favourite restaurant, or even a book token or a gift voucher, it truly does help us survive and, hopefully, thrive.”

And for those who want the ease of the internet shop, but to still get something unique that supports Welsh design, there are plenty of makers and small businesses with hybrid or online retail models.

Adra is a Welsh business success story that is flying the flag for the small guys in Wales thanks to its unique items that proudly boast Welsh motifs and the Welsh language.

Founder, Angharad Gwyn, left a career in the BBC to return to her home county of Gwynedd, and she’s spent over 17 years championing the best in Welsh design.

Angharad told Nation.Cymru: “Adra was established in 2007 when I saw a gap in the market for stylish and contemporary Welsh gifts and homeware.

“All our products are either made in Wales, designed by Welsh designers or feature the Welsh language. They’re made by independent designers and makers from across Wales, and many of our products are exclusive to us.

“We believe it’s important to support small, local suppliers so by shopping at Adra you’ll be supporting several Welsh businesses at once whilst contributing to the local economy.

“We love Christmas – it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s the most important time of the year to all small businesses!”

