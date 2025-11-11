Shoppers warned of surge in dangerous counterfeit toys ahead of Christmas

Trading Standards Wales (TSW) has issued a warning to consumers ahead of the festive season, urging shoppers to stay vigilant against unsafe and counterfeit goods.

While most products sold in the UK are safe, TSW says a worrying number of dangerous items are still reaching unsuspecting consumers, including hazardous electrical goods and counterfeit toys containing toxic chemicals.

The latest high-profile example is the rise of fake “Labubu” dolls, which have become a viral craze among children and collectors.

Unscrupulous traders are reportedly copying the official designs and trademarks, selling counterfeit versions at significantly lower prices but without undergoing any of the stringent safety checks required for legitimate products.

These fake dolls are often distributed via online marketplaces based overseas or through informal channels such as unlicensed street sellers.

According to TSW, they present serious safety risks: small parts such as eyes easily detach, posing choking hazards, while limbs fixed with metal spikes have caused injuries.

Laboratory testing also revealed that some dolls contained up to five times the legal limit of phthalates, chemicals linked to potential health problems.

Since May 2025, Trading Standards teams across Wales have seized more than 7,300 counterfeit Labubu dolls, with authorities warning that the number is likely to rise in the run-up to Christmas.

“The horror stories of unsafe toys, entrapment hazards, and fire-starting electrical goods are not a thing of the past,” a spokesperson for TSW said. “Dangerous products are still present in the marketplace, and many look convincing until tragedy strikes.”

The watchdog stressed that toys are just one part of the problem. Recent inspections have uncovered risks across a range of products — including Christmas lights, Halloween costumes, and battery-powered devices.

Christmas lights

In 2024, Trading Standards officers tested 38 sets of Christmas lights from various retailers, finding four that failed safety checks, two due to plug safety and two because of incorrect markings.

Halloween testing also regularly uncovers flammable costumes and face paints containing heavy metals.

Officials are also investigating the fire risks linked to cheap e-bike and e-scooter batteries, as well as chargers for phones and laptops, many of which are imported through complex international supply chains and sold online with little oversight.

TSW says consumers can protect themselves by following simple precautions:

Buy only from reputable retailers.

Avoid deals on social media or unverified online sellers.

Check for spelling errors, missing warnings, and incorrect labels.

Look for the CE or UKCA safety mark and a traceable manufacturer’s address.

Be wary of prices that seem too good to be true.

Consumers or businesses who suspect unsafe goods are being sold can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit www.tradingstandards.gov.wales/en/tswweek

For more information click here.