Shops served with eviction notices as part of high street improvement scheme

Two premises have been served with eviction notices as part of a multi-agency scheme which aims to improve Bangor High Street.

Joint visits were conducted at 10 businesses in the city centre as part the multi-agency initiative, Renew Bangor, which aims to tackle key issues highlighted by the local community including drug supply, graffiti, anti-social behaviour, street drinking and sexual violence.

Officers from North Wales Police worked with colleagues from immigration enforcement, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Cyngor Gwynedd Trading Standards and Housing Enforcement Officers to engage with businesses as part of the project.

Fire regulations

The two premises were served with eviction notices due to a breach of residency conditions and a breach of fire regulations.

Sergeant Liam Carr from North Wales Police said: “We continue to work closely with several partners to make Bangor a safe place to live, work and visit.

“Overall, we were pleased to see majority of businesses being run legitimately, safely, and were supportive of the aim to bring a positive change to the high street.

“Renew Bangor will have the biggest impact if we continue to work together, and I would encourage residents to contact us with any concerns relating to the high street or the wider city.”

