Shortage of epidural kits expected to last until March 2026

A UK-wide shortage of epidural kits is expected to last until spring of next year, officials have warned.

Midwives said the issue is “deeply concerning” and women “deserve genuine choice about pain relief” during childbirth, which should never be restricted.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the health service “has robust plans in place to manage supply issues” and urged women to “plan for birth as usual”.

A National Patient Safety alert issued by NHS England and DHSC on December 2 highlighted supply issues affecting epidural bags.

The shortage is understood to have been sparked by a major supplier discontinuing their products.

The alert said issues are likely to last until March 2026.

It said that a “range of alternative licensed and unlicensed bags (including unlicensed imports) are available” during this period, but “use of these products will require a co-ordinated trust wide approach to ensure safe implementation”.

Clare Livingstone, head of professional policy and practice at the Royal College of Midwives, said: “This shortage of epidural kits is deeply concerning for pregnant women and the midwives caring for them.

“Women deserve genuine choice about pain relief during labour and supply issues should never restrict that. Midwives will continue to provide evidence-based information about all available pain relief options and respect women’s decisions.

“Trusts will be working to mitigate any impact on care, but this places additional pressure on maternity teams that are already stretched to breaking point.

“No woman should have her choices limited by preventable shortages. We’re calling on the Government and NHS England to resolve this urgently.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Patient safety is our priority – no expectant mother will go without an epidural if they need one.

“The NHS has robust plans in place to manage supply issues and alternative kits are available.

“Women should plan for birth as usual and speak to their midwife if concerned.”