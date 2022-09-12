Should new Prince of Wales have a home in Wales?

Should the new Prince of Wales follow his father in having a home in Wales, in what the King has previously described as “an important part of holding the title”?

King Charles III announced that he was making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales during his first speech on Friday.

Even the First Minister was not told there would be a new Prince of Wales before King Charles’ announcement and more than 10,000 people have signed a petition opposing the continuation of the Prince of Wales title after it was handed to Prince William.

King Charles III, whose official Welsh home is at Llwynywermod, in Myddfai, has previously said that he bought a house in Wales “probably 40 years too late” and that doing so was “an important part of holding the title” of the Prince of Wales.

It is not yet known whether he will pass Llwynywermod to his son.

The King will use Clarence House – which he moved into in 2003 – as his home for the time being, with major building work at Buckingham Palace yet to be completed, it has been reported.

Charles III has already held a series of audiences with the PM, cabinet ministers and Realm High Commissioners at Buckingham Palace, but how the royal residences are used in the future has yet to be decided.

William and the Princess of Wales moved just days ago to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.

It has been reported they will move to Windsor Castle, or another larger property in Windsor in the future.

The Duchy of Cornwall bought the Llwynywermod estate in 2006.

’40 years too late’

In a previous interview with the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on BBC Radio 4, he said: “I now at last have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. Rather 40 years too late, probably. It’s been a wonderful opportunity at last to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can.

“It’s an important part of holding this particular title. It took me years to establish somewhere – it wasn’t through want of trying. But it was difficult to find the right place.

“I used to go to various other houses, and it was very kind of people to lend them for a week or so, but it wasn’t the same thing obviously – until finally, we found this. Which has been a Godsend really.”

