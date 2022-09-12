Should new Prince of Wales have a home in Wales?
Should the new Prince of Wales follow his father in having a home in Wales, in what the King has previously described as “an important part of holding the title”?
King Charles III announced that he was making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales during his first speech on Friday.
Even the First Minister was not told there would be a new Prince of Wales before King Charles’ announcement and more than 10,000 people have signed a petition opposing the continuation of the Prince of Wales title after it was handed to Prince William.
King Charles III, whose official Welsh home is at Llwynywermod, in Myddfai, has previously said that he bought a house in Wales “probably 40 years too late” and that doing so was “an important part of holding the title” of the Prince of Wales.
It is not yet known whether he will pass Llwynywermod to his son.
The King will use Clarence House – which he moved into in 2003 – as his home for the time being, with major building work at Buckingham Palace yet to be completed, it has been reported.
Charles III has already held a series of audiences with the PM, cabinet ministers and Realm High Commissioners at Buckingham Palace, but how the royal residences are used in the future has yet to be decided.
William and the Princess of Wales moved just days ago to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.
It has been reported they will move to Windsor Castle, or another larger property in Windsor in the future.
The Duchy of Cornwall bought the Llwynywermod estate in 2006.
’40 years too late’
In a previous interview with the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on BBC Radio 4, he said: “I now at last have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. Rather 40 years too late, probably. It’s been a wonderful opportunity at last to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can.
“It’s an important part of holding this particular title. It took me years to establish somewhere – it wasn’t through want of trying. But it was difficult to find the right place.
“I used to go to various other houses, and it was very kind of people to lend them for a week or so, but it wasn’t the same thing obviously – until finally, we found this. Which has been a Godsend really.”
No, he’s not a real prince of Cymru, only a forced imposition. It’s a meaningless token gesture that may fool a few but not all, just like his father.
What does the Prince of Wales actually “do” for Wales or what “could” he do for the people of Wales. If the answer is “nothing” then what is the point of having a prince of wales?
Why not? Half of England has a second home here, with sea views, so let him and his family move in, and they can have lots of fun changing the names of houses, beaches, fields and mountains.
I really don’t give a toss!
No no no no no no & again no.
No.
Perhaps it is more sensible to say “If he wants one then yes, provided he pays for it”. It isn’t as if it would be a building that would have been bought by an average Welsh citizen. The more important this is to keep on saying “No, we don’t want a Prince of Wales”
No doubt one gifted to him on behalf of the Welsh people (read: taxpayer’s money). Why is there always change down the back of the sofa for pomp and militaristic b******s in this rotten state? I’d love to see a breakdown of total costs incurred by Lizzie Windsor’s death pantomime, UK wide, I bet with the day of it’ll run into billions.
No new home and no Prince of Wales thanks all the same