Should Wales have a second national anthem in English?

Martin Shipton

A retired college vice principal has mooted the possibility of Wales having a second national anthem in English.

In a statement sent to Nation.Cymru, Brenig Davies argues that such a development could assist in the development of Wales as a bilingual country.

‘Chatter’

Mr Davies, who was the vice principal of Pontypridd College, said: “There is increasing chatter about whether Wales should have a second anthem in the English language in recognition of the fact that Wales is a bilingual nation – well at least for 18% of the population.

“Although school environments are increasingly focussing on Welsh language education as part of the Cymraeg 2050 initiative, it can only be guessed what percentage of Welsh speakers know the words of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, sung with emotional gusto, at the Principality Stadium on a rugby international day.

“And how many in the stands know that our anthem is actually unofficial, with the official anthem being God Save The King? Though It should never be suggested that our unofficial anthem should be replaced and not sung at national sporting events. Perish the thought.

“Ireland’s Call and Flower of Scotland are unofficial anthems in their respective countries. Ireland’s official national anthem is Amhrán na bh Fiann – in English, The Soldier’s Song.

“A new Wales with our existing anthem and a recognised unofficial anthem may seem a distant dream. However, it may be closer should Wales become Independent.

“There is, however, just one little problem: we are a part of the United Kingdom. But that’s no reason why I should not contribute to a public debate about the possibility of two Welsh Anthems – one official and one unofficial.

“In Scotland there are political rumblings that the lyrics referring to 14th Century ‘brutal division and hate’ should be removed from the country’s unofficial national anthem – a public debate of a different magnitude.

“Pertinent too, though with different historical, linguistic, social, cultural and political contexts, post-apartheid South Africa settled on an anthem that combines five historic languages reflecting the new South Africa as the country looked forward to harmony, with economic prosperity.

“Of course, Wales is not a new country. However, it does have a new bilingual Parliament. And, in a similar way to South Africa, there are in Wales historical linguistic and cultural differences, which for some are experienced as negative schisms, frustrating greater social harmony amongst Welsh peoples. But South Africa today is clearly not a model for Wales.

“Nevertheless, the aspirations embodied in our anthem should not be ignored. National anthems are meant to invoke pride and love of one’s country. An anthem is symbolic of a nation’s spirit, embracing prevailing tolerance of a confident nation state.

“Maybe in the future, a quasi-official anthem, rather like the one in Ireland, will emerge written by a Welsh composer, being respectful of both our two languages, while – and this is critically important – establishing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as the official anthem in a new Cymru. Finally, my remarks are not a case for Independence per se: for me that is another matter.”

Dyfodol I’r Iaith

Heini Gruffudd has been one of the most prominent campaigners for the Welsh language for many years. A teacher and author, he is a director of the pressure group Dyfodol I’r Iaith (The Future of the Language).

He disagrees with Mr Davies over the need for an English anthem, saying: “I don’t think that’s a good idea at all. More and more people are learning the words of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau to sing them at rugby and football matches, and they’re also singing Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd. That’s great for the Welsh language and more and more people are identifying with it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

