Shouting breaks out across Senedd chamber as legality of members switching parties is questioned

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

A row broke out in the Senedd chamber after a Reform MS questioned the legality of elected members switching political parties and accussed a fellow member of “fraud”.

The question, from Jason O’Connell, followed the high profile defection of Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS Sarah Cooper Lesadd’s from Reform UK to Plaid Cymru.

Questioning counsel general, Elfyn Llwyd MS – the Welsh Government’s legal advisor – on Tuesday September 22, Mr O’Connell asked what happens “when a candidate asks voters to back one party, gets elected on that party’s manifesto and then walks away from those commitments?”

The Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS was then interrupted as disruption broke out across the Siambr.

Mr O’Connell continued: “The member keeps their seat, alongside their very generous salary. Now, some learned legal minds, such as yourself, could consider that to be fraud by misrepresentation.”

He pushed the counsel general to share if Welsh electoral law provides any “legal protection” for voters where “a candidate’s conduct after election departs from the political representation they were elected under.”

He added: “Does Plaid Cymru still consider that politicians who mislead constituents should be criminalised?

“And have you considered that, in order to protect Welsh democracy, the member should do the right thing and resign?”

Responding, Mr Llwyd said he didn’t have his “wellingtons” with him as he’s “never heard such a load of muck”.

He continued: “I’m not getting involved in the politics of it, but is the member seriously saying that nobody within Reform has ever switched sides during the currency of an election?”

The counsel general concluded: “I’m the legal officer. I thank him for that question, but it’s not for me.”

“Appalling”

Sarah Cooper-Lesadd herself also questioned the counsel general, asking Mr Llywd on the legalities of “artificially generated content in devolved elections”.

The Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS drew attention to the use of AI to target women in politics.

She shared an example of a Kent councillor who told LBC that she is thinking of quitting politics due to sexualised images of her being flyposted near her home and workplace.

Ms Cooper-Lesadd continued: “It makes her feel watched, she said, and unsafe in the town she represents. Other women have said they are now considering whether they should stand at all.

“This is a real cost, not for one councillor, but for every single woman who decides the abuse is not worth it.”

Describing the misogyny as “appalling”, Mr Llwyd said that while it does not take away the “very real problem of abuse” there is support out there for those wishing to stand for election.

He said: “Ahead of next year’s local elections, we are funding Elect Her to support female candidates in Wales.

“The programme includes a digital self-defence and self-care toolkit, including resources to support candidates to create their own digital self-care plan and strategies for dealing with online abuse.”

Mr Llwyd added: “Politicians and candidates should always report any harmful online material to Ofcom and also the police as appropriate.

“All digital campaign material must clearly show who it is being promoted by. These digital imprints ensure that there is accountability for all official campaign material.”

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