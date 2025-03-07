Siân Gwenllian to seek election in new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency

Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian has declared her intention to seek Plaid Cymru’s nomination to stand in the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency in the Senedd Election in 2026.

She has represented the constituency of Arfon in the Senedd since 2016 and retained the seat at the last election with a majority of 8,642 votes.

The new constituency is one of three “mega constituencies” created under boundary changes for the next Senedd election.

The constituency combines Dwyfor Meirionnydd with Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr. Maldwyn is the historical Welsh language name for Montgomery.

From 2026, each seat will elect six MSs to the Senedd which is being expanded to have 96 representatives rather than the current 60-member system.

Experience

Ms Gwenllian She said: “Over the coming months, Plaid Cymru and the other political parties will choose their candidates for the next Senedd Election. I will be presenting my name for the new constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn in the hope of being re-elected.

“I have been a Member of the Senedd since 2016. I have the experience and energy to continue to deliver for the people of Wales. From a new Medical School for the north to introducing free school meals to all primary school children, I have a strong record of delivering change.

“It would be a privilege to continue with the work from 2026 onwards.”

