Sign up for warnings and ‘Be Flood Ready’ this winter

With 1 in 7 homes and businesses in Wales at risk of flooding, and with the climate emergency bringing more extreme weather, it is more important than ever that people know and understand their flood risk and take three simple steps before the rain starts to fall.

Right now, customers are able to shape the service they receive by contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188. Later this year, people will be able to go online to manage their own accounts and customise their warning preferences — choosing which messages they receive, selecting whether to receive warnings in Welsh or English.

They will also be able to choose their preferred method of communication, (email, voice message or text) and specify other locations of interest, such as a business or family member’s home, making sure they’re informed about the potential for flooding in the places that matter most to them.

As well as checking flood risk and signing up for warnings on NRW’s website, people can also check the 5-day flood forecast for the local authority areas across Wales, and find practical advice on how to prepare for flooding, such as moving treasured possessions upstairs and having key items like important documents and medication easily to hand in a flood kit.

Devastating consequences

Jeremy Parr, Head of Flood and Incident Risk Management at Natural Resources Wales said: So often we hear the words, “It won’t happen to me,” but when it comes to flooding, that mindset can have devastating consequences. Flooding can devastate homes, disrupt livelihoods, and leave lasting impacts on mental health and wellbeing.

While we don’t know what the weather will bring us this winter, will we all need to be ready to take action wherever it is needed. As we launch our Be Flood Ready week in Wales, we’re urging everyone to take proactive steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones from that risk. Start by checking your flood risk on our website and, if you find you are at risk, sign up to our free flood warning service and create a flood plan.

As the climate warms, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent.

A Met Office spokesperson said: Being prepared for severe weather is the best way of minimising any impacts. Just a few simple steps can help households to manage disruptive weather as much as possible and prevent short and long term impacts. Checking your flood risk and signing up for flood alerts as well as weather warnings is a good first step in being as prepared as possible for the impacts the weather may bring in the coming months.

NRW will issue Flood Alerts and Warnings if rivers and coasts reach levels at which flooding is possible or expected, with teams monitoring and forecasting river and sea levels around Wales 24 hours a day.