Sign up for warnings and ‘Be Flood Ready’ this winter
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is urging people across Wales to check their flood risk online, sign up for free flood warnings and know what to do if flooding is forecast in their area this winter.
The call comes as NRW launches its Be Flood Ready awareness campaign (7-11 October), aimed at providing essential advice about what people should do if they live in an area at risk of flooding.
It’s especially hoping to encourage those who live in areas at risk of flooding, but who have not experienced flooding before, to take action now to help protect their home, possessions and family from the devastating effect of flooding in the future.
Wales endured a particularly wet and windy autumn and winter period last year. The 2023/24 storm season saw 12 named storms – the greatest number of named storms since the first naming season in 2015. Many of them arrived in quick succession, bringing strong winds and extensive rainfall which saturated land, topped up already swollen rivers and lead to flood impacts right across the country.
Steps
With 1 in 7 homes and businesses in Wales at risk of flooding, and with the climate emergency bringing more extreme weather, it is more important than ever that people know and understand their flood risk and take three simple steps before the rain starts to fall.
- check your flood risk by postcode online
- sign up for flood warnings from rivers and the sea
- be prepared when flooding is forecast
Right now, customers are able to shape the service they receive by contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188. Later this year, people will be able to go online to manage their own accounts and customise their warning preferences — choosing which messages they receive, selecting whether to receive warnings in Welsh or English.
They will also be able to choose their preferred method of communication, (email, voice message or text) and specify other locations of interest, such as a business or family member’s home, making sure they’re informed about the potential for flooding in the places that matter most to them.
As well as checking flood risk and signing up for warnings on NRW’s website, people can also check the 5-day flood forecast for the local authority areas across Wales, and find practical advice on how to prepare for flooding, such as moving treasured possessions upstairs and having key items like important documents and medication easily to hand in a flood kit.
Devastating consequences
Jeremy Parr, Head of Flood and Incident Risk Management at Natural Resources Wales said: So often we hear the words, “It won’t happen to me,” but when it comes to flooding, that mindset can have devastating consequences. Flooding can devastate homes, disrupt livelihoods, and leave lasting impacts on mental health and wellbeing.
While we don’t know what the weather will bring us this winter, will we all need to be ready to take action wherever it is needed. As we launch our Be Flood Ready week in Wales, we’re urging everyone to take proactive steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones from that risk. Start by checking your flood risk on our website and, if you find you are at risk, sign up to our free flood warning service and create a flood plan.
As the climate warms, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent.
A Met Office spokesperson said: Being prepared for severe weather is the best way of minimising any impacts. Just a few simple steps can help households to manage disruptive weather as much as possible and prevent short and long term impacts. Checking your flood risk and signing up for flood alerts as well as weather warnings is a good first step in being as prepared as possible for the impacts the weather may bring in the coming months.
NRW will issue Flood Alerts and Warnings if rivers and coasts reach levels at which flooding is possible or expected, with teams monitoring and forecasting river and sea levels around Wales 24 hours a day.
Warnings
There are three levels of flood warnings:
Flood Alert – flooding is possible and most likely to impact travel, recreation land (like parks) or farmland. Be prepared to act on your flood plan, prepare a bag of essential items and monitor local river levels and flood warning service on the NRW website.
Flood Warning – expect to see flooding of homes and businesses. Take action by moving family, pets, and valuables to safety, turn off gas, electricity and water supplies and put flood protection equipment in place.
Severe Flood Warning – there is a risk of severe flooding and a risk to life. Some communities may need to be evacuated and should follow the advice of the emergency services. Call 999 if you are in immediate danger.
The 5-day flood risk for Wales map is also updated on the NRW website every day at 10:30am – and more frequently when there is medium or high risk of flooding. It gives an assessment of the risk of flooding at local authority level for the next five days and provides NRW, its partners and the public with valuable time to put preparations in place to reduce the impact of flooding.
The flood warning pages are updated on the Natural Resources Wales website every 15 minutes
People can also check river levels, rainfall and sea level data on our website and see how heavy rain or high tides are impacting areas around them, helping them to prepare for any potential flood impacts.
Information and updates are also available by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
