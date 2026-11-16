‘Significant’ layout and design issues sink bid for 44 new homes

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build 44 new homes have been thrown out over “significant” layout concerns.

Davies and Jones Developments Ltd had sought detailed planning permission to build the properties on land near Trinant Sports and Social Club, off Conway Road.

The developers had secured outline permission for the project in 2023 but were required to apply for ‘reserved matters’ approval of the scheme’s finer details.

However, case officer Joshua Burrows told Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee the designs raised several concerns, including the proposed parking areas.

He said the planned development was “heavily dominated” by car parking and “not considered to be visually appropriate”.

He added proposals for landscaping and an area of open space “appears to be an afterthought” in the designs.

Meanwhile, a rear path between some of the properties was branded an “uninviting space with no natural surveillance”.

Mr Burrows said the project included the required portion of affordable housing, but the units had been “entirely grouped” together, rather than the preferred layout of being spread out in the development.

Members of the planning committee voted to support the officers’ recommendations to refuse planning permission.

Cllr Nigel Dix told colleagues he was “totally convinced” the proposals were “unacceptable”.