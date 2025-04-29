Significant results for ‘cross-border’ police operation

North Wales Police have joined forces with Cheshire Constabulary and partners for an operation targeting criminality across the two areas.

On Thursday, 24 April, officers from specialist teams targeted a variety of crime types including serious and organised crime and road traffic offences across the border between the two counties.

The operation also saw partners from several organisations working together to tackle and disrupt criminality, particularly those travelling between Flintshire and Chester, while providing a reassuring presence for the public and business owners.

Arrests

Significant activities across both areas included six arrests in Flintshire for possession with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and three immigration offences, and heavy goods vehicle stops at Ewloe Weighbridge with Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) checking for overloading offences, and Motor Insurers’ Bureau identifying fraudulent driving licences.

The operation also included high visibility patrols on foot and in vehicles across both areas, resulting in several stop searches being carried out in Flintshire.

Trading Standards, Immigration enforcement and exploitation team visits were carried out alongside the fire service at car washes, a nail bar and restaurants.

The forces also deployed drones and Go Safe vans, and Motor Insurers Bureau identifications resulted in ‘a number of’ vehicle seizures.

Vehicle stops were also set up by the Roads and Crime Team targeting cross border criminals along the A55, M56, M53 and surrounding roads.

Offences

Traffic offences included three overloaded vehicles travelling on the roads, including one carrying a Ferrari on the back of a low loader.

Another five vehicles were seized during the day, including two cars being driven with no insurance, a road bike seen ‘wheelieing’ in front of officers, an off-road bike and an e-scooter.

Two were arrested for drug driving in Chester, while there was an immediate revocation of a driving licence for poor eyesight in Flintshire.

A total of 22 traffic offence reports (TORs) were issued across both areas, for reasons including mobile phone use, no seatbelt, vehicle defects, speeding, and driving without insurance.

A number of illegal vapes were seized from one Flintshire store, before a large amount of illicit hand rolled tobacco and cigarettes were discovered in the loft.

That followed one woman being delt with for immigration offences at a nail bar in Flint, three arrests for overstaying a VISA, and two arrests for working illegally. A referral notice was also served for a potential civil penalty against the business.

Reassurance

Flintshire North Inspector Wes Williams said: “This operation was launched to tackle serious and organised crime across North Wales and Cheshire and to reassure the public that we are out there and we’re available.

“Through combining resources, intelligence, and the enforcement powers of the police and partner agencies, we achieved our main objective of working closely with our colleagues in Cheshire Constabulary to disrupt cross-border criminals.

“We remain absolutely committed to working with neighbouring forces to pursue offenders and, together, we will continue to make North Wales the safest place to live, work, and visit.

“I hope the success of this operation has reassured residents that we will do all we can to protect the public we serve and take those who commit crimes off our streets.”

Inspector James Wilson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, Cheshire Police, said: “Throughout the day we used a whole host of tactics to disrupt criminal activity in Chester and North Wales, but it is important to note that both police forces use these regularly as part of our everyday policing tactics.

“As well as being there to detect and deter crime, the operation was an opportunity to engage with the public and highlight what we are doing to keep our communities safe.

“Operations and partnership working with other police forces is so important and demonstrates that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle criminal behaviour head-on and ensure the Cheshire/North Wales border remains a hostile place for criminals.

“I look forward to further operations like this in the future.”

