Simple river fix ‘will make a real difference’ for Welsh salmon and trout

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has completed work to help fish migrate more easily along a Flintshire river by reducing the impact of a man-made structure.

On 17 September, NRW fisheries staff organised and funded a project to create two pools downstream of the structure in the Afon Terrig using large boulders.

The simple but effective measure raises water levels below the barrier, reducing the height of the jump fish need to make to pass over it.

Benefits

The improvement is designed to help migrating fish species, such as salmon and trout, reach their upstream spawning grounds more easily and successfully.

By reconnecting the, the project supports the fishes’ natural lifecycles and contributes to the overall health of the river ecosystem.

The work is part of ongoing efforts to improve river connectivity across Wales. Barriers to fish migration can have a significant impact on fish populations, limiting their ability to reproduce and thrive. Removing or easing these barriers is a key step in restoring healthy, resilient rivers.

NRW officers will continue to monitor the site over time to assess the benefits of the work and ensure that fish are able to take advantage of the improved conditions during their migration.

‘A real difference’

Rhys Ellis, NRW Environment Team Leader, said: “This project will make a real difference for fish species in the Afon Terrig.

“By creating these pools, we’ve reduced the challenge posed by the man-made structure and given fish a better chance to reach their spawning grounds this season. It’s a small but important step in supporting biodiversity and the long-term health of our rivers.”