Sinema Cymru: new round of funding to boost Welsh language film

Following its initial success, a second round of funding has opened to support Welsh language feature films with international and big screen potential.

Sinema Cymru, a collaboration between S4C, Ffilm Cymru Wales and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, has announced a second round of funding aimed at developing multiple Welsh-language feature films a year, with a view to progressing at least one into production funding annually.

The Welsh Government says this year’s fund will also support earlier stage, high-potential filmmaking talent to ensure an exciting future for Welsh-language feature filmmaking in Wales.

Success

Following the success of the inaugural funding round last year – which saw the new scheme receive a significant number of high-quality applications – four projects were selected for feature development:

Gorllewin Gwyllt – Writer/Director: Carys Lewis, Writer: Bethan Leyshon

Pijin – Writer: Angharad Elen, Director: Euros Lyn, Triongl

Lluest – Writer: Ed Talfan, Director: Gareth Bryn, Severn Screen

Estron – Writer: Roger Williams, Director: Lee Haven Jones, Joio Cyf

The second round is now open for applications from experienced filmmakers from across Wales.

Administered by Ffilm Cymru Wales, the fund makes up to £30,000 available for individual projects with the potential to be ready for production within 12 months of the start of the development period, with smaller awards of up to £10,000 available for earlier stage projects.

Sinema Cymru aims to put Welsh language film on the map by fast-tracking independent, bold and unconventional films which have the potential to gain international cinema release.

Plans

The programme provides not only funding, but also career development support for creative teams, offering bespoke development plans alongside project funding.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant said: “The Sinema Cymru fund shows our drive to delivering more independent Welsh language film, and we particularly want to champion under-represented voices and push the boundaries of what is expected from Welsh language film.

“The success of the four projects funded in our first round demonstrates the wealth of talent and creativity in Wales. We want this fund to inspire creativity and help promote Wales and the Welsh language to the world. We look forward to seeing the diverse ideas that emerge from this second funding round. Pob lwc!”

Head of Film and Drama for S4C, Gwenllian Gravelle, said: “The cinema is a special medium that allows us to entertain, connect with our audiences and start meaningful conversations. It also transcends language and geographical barriers. Sinema Cymru is very exciting as it helps us to showcase Wales, our language, our unique talent and our stories with audiences both locally and globally.”

Lee Walters, Chief Executive of Ffilm Cymru Wales, said: “We’re delighted to partner with S4C and Creative Wales on this targeted Welsh language fund.

“Independent films nurture diverse talent, which is vital as UK indigenous production declines. We’re proud of our four first round teams and projects, and excited to discover new voices in this second round.”

