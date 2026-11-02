Sinkhole closes town centre road near railway station

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A town centre road remains closed after a sinkhole opened near the railway station over the weekend.

Court Road in Bridgend was still shut on Monday, November 2, as engineers inspected the damage and investigated the cause of the collapse.

A section of pavement gave way late on Saturday evening, October 31, with pictures showing paving slabs had fallen into the hole.

Bridgend County Borough Council said staff found the collapsed section was also encroaching onto the carriageway. The road was closed to traffic and the affected area cordoned off.

Pedestrian access to the railway station remains available, while vehicles can reach it via Station Hill.

A council spokesman said: “Officers from Bridgend County Borough Council’s Highways team were alerted to reports that a section of pavement had collapsed at Court Road late on Saturday evening (31st October).

“When staff attended, they noted that the collapsed section was also encroaching onto the carriageway.

“Action was immediately taken to close the road to traffic and to cordon off the affected part of the street.”

The spokesman said engineers would carry out a full inspection to establish the extent of the damage and assess what may have caused it.

“Following this, an action plan will be developed for remedying the damage and ensuring that the street is safe to reopen,” they said.

“The council will also be liaising with all appropriate partner organisations and will issue further updates as the situation develops.”