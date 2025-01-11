Sir Anthony Hopkins’ emotional message after home is destroyed in LA wildfires

Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a poignant message of support to those impacted by the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles.

The 87-year-old Welsh actor has reportedly lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire, the largest raging within the LA area which has destroyed thousands of structures.

However, it’s not the first time the actor has seen his home face a threat from wildfires, with the November 2018 wildfires narrowly missing his previous Woolsey home in Los Angeles County, which claimed his neighbour’s property.

The star also tragically lost his London home in 2000, after a fire engulfed the multi-million pound property.

In a message posted to Instagram, The Silence Of The Lambs actor Sir Anthony wrote: “As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it’s important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give.”

Thousands of firefighters have been attempting to contain the wind-driven fires in California which have killed at least 11 people, obliterated neighbourhoods and left the nation’s second-largest city on edge.

Canadian superstar Celine Dion said it was “so important for us to come together and help” each other as the wildfires continue to cause destruction.

The singer shared the message alongside a host of resources supporting those impacted by the fires.

“My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires”, she wrote in an Instagram post, adding: “Sending my love and prayers. Celine xx”

Reality star Paris Hilton, When Harry Met Sally actor Billy Crystal, Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are also among the celebrities who have lost their homes in the fires.

US actor Milo Ventimiglia drew parallels between watching his Malibu home burn in the Californian wildfire and the fate of his character Jack Pearson in TV drama This Is Us, who suffers from smoke inhalation after his home is destroyed by a fire in the hit series.

“It’s not lost on me, life imitating art,” the 47-year-old said.

Mandy Moore, who plays his on-screen wife in This Is Us, also lost part of her home in the flames.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges is among the most recent stars to confirm they have been affected after the family home that his parents bought in Malibu years ago, and he owned, was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire, a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports that the home he had lived in for over a decade had burned while he was appearing on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast.

Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls star Ventimiglia, whose wife Jarah Mariano is due to give birth imminently, returned to see his home had burned to the ground.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family pledged one million dollars (£812,000) to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also understood to have donated supplies to people affected by the weather event.

The Sussexes invited into their home friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate, it is understood.

The fires have thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscar nominations among events rescheduled as firefighters attempted to battle the blaze.

