Sir Keir Starmer eyes Welsh natural resources for green energy transition
Sir Keir Starmer is eyeing Wales’ natural resources and shallow seas as part of his Government’s pledge to accelerate renewable energy production.
The Prime Minister visited a hillside wind farm around seven miles north of Carmarthen on Tuesday, where he described green power as a “massive opportunity” for the nation.
Speaking at the 57.4-megawatt Brechfa Forest West Wind Farm, Sir Keir told journalists: “There’s a huge opportunity here for Wales which has got the resources, it’s got the natural resources, it’s got the shallow seas, and it’s got the skilled people here in Wales that can operate this.
“This is a massive opportunity and we intend to work together to take that opportunity on behalf of everybody living in Wales.”
Vow
He also vowed to do “everything we can” to safeguard jobs in Port Talbot, the seaside town where Tata Steel UK is set to close a blast furnace in September as part of a move to electric arc steelmaking, a £1.25 billion investment which could cut direct CO2 emissions by 90%.
The Prime Minister took a selfie with apprentices during the visit.
He and Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan saw inside one of the turbines, which are up to 100m tall, after a technician stopped it for safety reasons.
“They’re bigger than you think,” Sir Keir said.
He later said: “We’re here today looking at a particular project which is very successful in the energy that it generates but also in what it does for local communities – the work that it’s doing for communities near here is hugely important. That’s a model that we want to build on.”
The Prime Minister said GB Energy – a Scotland-based, Government-owned investment vehicle – will “sit alongside that” once the Bill to create it is passed, and added Whitehall is able to “talk about what we can do offshore” after ministers struck a deal with the Crown Estate, a company which claimed to have generated enough electricity offshore in 2023 to power 50% of UK homes.
Sir Keir has previously stood by Labour’s claim the firm will help slash household bills by £300 a year.
But Conservative shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho previously cast doubt on it, saying voters had been “sold a lie” that their energy bills will drop by that amount.
“Now that they’ve won the election they’ve tried to brush that figure under the carpet, showing us the truth that GB Energy is nothing but a gimmick that will end up costing families, not cutting bills,” she said.
The Prime Minister also took questions about steelworks in Port Talbot, 29 miles east of Carmarthen.
“I don’t want to give false hope,” he said.
The Westminster Government released £13.5 million in funding to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by the transition to lower-carbon steelmaking at Tata.
The firm could shed around 2,800 posts as part of the transition, including the closure of its final blast furnace in September, with a new electric arc furnace due by 2027.
Money will go towards supply chain companies which rely on Tata as their primary customer, to help them turn towards new markets and customers, according to the Government, with cash available for affected workers to aid in their searches for new jobs, training and qualifications.
Sir Keir added: “We’re working really hard on this, both the First Minister and myself jointly on this, because it’s so important that we do everything we can to preserve those jobs.
“We were working on this when I was in opposition – we’ve turbocharged that since we’ve been in power.
“Of course it’s difficult, I think everybody understands that.
“We’ve been able to put some money down just in the last week or so, particularly with the supply chain side of it, but we will do everything we can to preserve those jobs.”
The Prime Minister had discussed steelmaking with the First Minister at a meeting in Cardiff on Monday.
“We’re going to need more steel,” Sir Keir pledged.
Rajesh Nair, Tata Steel UK chief executive, visited Aberavon in Port Talbot last week to meet community members.
“What we are doing here is a huge transformation of the steelworks to electric arc furnace, low CO2 steelmaking, which has implications to the entire community,” he said.
“People want to know how it is going to affect their day-to-day lives in terms of dust, noise and so on. We’ve been able to help them understand how this new investment and new technology will make a significant difference to these environmental issues in particular.
“We have been putting out a lot of communication out around what this transition is about – including details on planning, environmental impact, technology choices and our future product range.”
The workers at PT don’t seem to be convinced, 2,100 already expressed an interest in severance package according to news feed in India.
https://www.telegraphindia.com/amp/business/tata-steel-uks-voluntary-separation-call-evokes-good-response-2114-employees-interested/cid/2041898
As for renewables you won’t get them built in the first 5 year of Labour, planning permissions, infrastructure requirements are not in place and take a long time to get in place.
With energy raising by 9% in October already wiping out any of his plucked from thin air savings.
“They’re bigger than you think,” Sir Keir said. Did he also say that he’s pleased that you Welshies will have to live next to them, not himself?
Keir Starmer eyes Welsh natural resources. I bet he does. He only takes an interest in Wales when what we have he wants!
#PlaidCymru 🏴 #YesCymru 🏴 #StopTheExploitationOfWales
He came to take not to give. That’s all they want from Cymru is to take take take. Nothing changes.
If anything illustrates the forced state of dependency in which Cymru finds itself it is this. We are denied the means to employ develop our natural wealth and invest the proceeds in our economy. As has been the case for far too long, the proceeds of our wealth flow to London and we are given a stale crust and told to be happy with it. What a rubbish union the UK is. Pathetic and iniquitously unequal.
South Wales has contributed way too much already to the UK’s energy and industrial needs over the centuries, time to start looking elsewhere.
The cynic would argue that Starmer is eyeing up Wales for renewables to avoid annoying English voters, who are used to the long term freeze (now cancelled) on new onshore wind farms, hoping instead we’ll put up with more of them.
Like a circle in a spiral
Like a wheel within a wheel
Never ending or beginning
Labour’s ever-spinning spiel
Like a landslide election victory
Or a political balloon
As long as you’re conforming
we’ll promise you the moon
Like the water that we’re taking
while keeping a straight face
And your land is like an apple
A tempting dwelling place
And like the coal that you once mined
Those mega watts will all be mine.
Funny.
Wales. We want cheaper energy!
PM, OK here it comes, give us a. minute.
Wales. We didn’t mean from here.
He’s a con artist Jeff.
Let the rip off continue, with the Welsh government and Welsh Labour MP’s fully onboard with Starmer. Who would have thought they were elected to represent the interests of Welsh people. Little wonder Wales is the poorest country in the UK. No one in the Labour Party in Westminster or the Senedd is protecting our interests, our resources or our future.
Literally colonial extraction of profits. Devolve the Crown Estates and demsnd profits from use of the assets.
Wales, the North of England and Scotland’s resources are sucked out to provide for their London masters.
Is he really going to all this trouble just for our benefit?
There is a certain ‘we’ve been here before’ about this…
A new (form of) generation with the same old nationalities in the mix…
Apparently slate lies at the heart of Cymru, BBC y’day…
We both long enough in the tooth to be able to recall several variants of this old bollox getting trotted out by various UK Ministers and their goffers in Cardiff. Yet not many people are able to see the multitude of fibs that are woven together in a colorful pattern …. People deaf and blind ? ?
Suggestion, why not start trial turbine installations nearer home (London) in the cotswolds and the chilterns,would save a bit on cables and pylons ???
The Rape of the Fair Country by the Labour party.