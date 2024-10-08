Sir Keir Starmer now as unpopular with public as Nigel Farage, polling suggests
Sir Keir Starmer is now as unpopular as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, the latest opinion polling has suggested.
Some 60% of people now hold an unfavourable opinion of the Labour Party, according to pollsters at YouGov, just three months after it swept to power with a landslide majority at the general election.
Sir Keir’s net favourability ratings have dropped to minus 36 with the British public, while Mr Farage is at minus 35.
Outgoing Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak is however less popular than either of them, with a minus 42 rating among the public.
Among Sir Keir’s top team no Cabinet minister had a net positive rating, though Rachel Reeves has the least favourable opinion among the public, scoring minus 29.
Opinion of the Chancellor may have been coloured by her announcement that the Government will scrap the universal winter fuel payment for pensioners, limiting the benefit to only the poorest.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was seen as the second least favourable Cabinet minister among the public, with a minus 25 net rating, while Transport Secretary Louise Haigh had the most favourable rating with a minus eight score, though some 82% of those polled did not have an opinion on her.
Elsewhere, none of the Tory leadership contenders had a net positive favourability with the public.
Kemi Badenoch was the least popular, with a minus 27 rating.
Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly both had a minus 19 rating, while Tom Tugendhat was seen as the most favourable among those polled with a minus 13 rating.
