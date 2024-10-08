Sir Keir Starmer now as unpopular with public as Nigel Farage, polling suggests

Sir Keir Starmer is now as unpopular as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, the latest opinion polling has suggested.

Some 60% of people now hold an unfavourable opinion of the Labour Party, according to pollsters at YouGov, just three months after it swept to power with a landslide majority at the general election.

Sir Keir’s net favourability ratings have dropped to minus 36 with the British public, while Mr Farage is at minus 35.

Outgoing Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak is however less popular than either of them, with a minus 42 rating among the public.