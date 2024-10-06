Sir Keir Starmer ‘quite a problem’ for Eluned Morgan says Rhun ap Iorwerth

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has described Sir Keir Starmer as“quite a problem” for First Minister Eluned Morgan.

Reacting to Sue Gray’s new appointment as envoy for the regions and nations earlier, Rhun ap Iorwerth wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Three months into Keir Starmer’s premiership, it’s clear he cares little about Wales.

“Labour promised change, but removing Tory chaos and replacing it with a different kind of Labour chaos still means chaos.

“Appointing an Envoy for the Nations and Regions smacks of a Prime Minister determined to concentrate his efforts on London and the south east, leaving the rest to the odd visit and photo-op by a senior official whenever it’s electorally convenient.

“And how must Labour in Wales, the Labour Welsh Secretary (Jo Stevens) and the Labour First Minister feel?

“No wonder Eluned Morgan doesn’t want me to mention Keir Starmer in the Senedd – he’s quite a problem for her, as Wales clearly is to him. This is cynicism of the highest order and frankly insulting to the people of Wales.”

Leaders

It was confirmed on Saturday night (5 October) that the Prime Minister will meet with mayors and leaders of the devolved nations this week as he pledged “no more talking shops of the past”.

Downing Street announced that Sir Keir will gather with leaders in Scotland on Friday in a meeting that will focus on opportunities for investment in the UK.

It comes ahead of the International Investment Summit later this month to which local leaders and the heads of the devolved governments have also been invited.

He said he is “determined to bring forward a new era of stability, trust and partnership with businesses, investors, devolved governments and local leaders to boost the economy, and restore the UK’s reputation one of the best places in the world to do business”.

Sir Keir said the Government is “delivering our promise to convene the first Council of the Nations and Regions”.

He added: “No more talking shops of the past. Genuine, meaningful and focused partnership to change the way we do business, redefine our position on the world’s stage and unlock the whole of the UK’s untapped potential to make everyone, everywhere better-off.”

Quit

Sue Gray quit as the Downing Street chief of staff on Sunday morning, citing fears she was “becoming a distraction” to the government.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Gray said she was “pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations”, and Sir Keir thanked her for her support.

Last month, it was leaked to the BBC that Ms Gray was earning more than the Prime Minister, amid a series of briefings against her as chief of staff.

The broadcaster was told that Ms Gray was earning £170,000, which would put her on £3,000 more than Sir Keir.

Her departure comes less than 100 days since Sir Keir walked into Downing Street as Prime Minister, and the Conservatives have described the situation as “chaos”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

