Sir Keir Starmer resigns as Prime Minister with Andy Burnham poised to take over

PA Political Staff and Nation.Cymru News Editor Emily Price

Sir Keir Starmer has announced he will resign as Prime Minister less than two years after coming to power.

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said his party had asked “whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election”.

He said: “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”

Defending his record, he pledged to give his successor “my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago”.

With a wavering voice, he added: “When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy.”

Sir Keir’s emotional statement followed a weekend spent mulling his future with his family at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence.

While his decision remained unclear early on Monday, ministerial allies and Number 10 staff gathered in Downing Street shortly before 9.30am in an indication Sir Keir was preparing to announce his resignation.

The opening of his statement competed with a protester outside Downing Street playing the EU anthem, Beethoven’s Ode To Joy.

Sir Keir’s decision to stand down means Labour will now hold a contest to choose his successor, with Andy Burnham seen as the frontrunner.

Nato

The former Greater Manchester mayor is expected to arrive in Westminster to be sworn in as an MP on Monday afternoon after winning the Makerfield by-election.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting is also expected to put himself forward as a candidate.

Sir Keir said he would ask Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to set out a timetable that would see a new leader in place by the time Parliament returns from its summer recess on September 1.

He said nominations would open on July 9, the day after he is expected to return from a Nato summit in Turkey, and close to the start of the summer recess on July 16.

Sir Keir’s decision to quit means the UK will now have its seventh prime minister in a decade.

Election

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for a general election in the wake of Sir Keir’s resignation, tweeting: “If Labour thinks it can shove another professional politician into No 10, it has another thing coming.”

Other opposition figures stopped short of demanding an election, but urged Sir Keir’s successor to be bold.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Whoever becomes prime minister needs to drop the caution and complacency and show the ambition our country deserves.”

Green leader Zack Polanski said the country needed “a bold change of direction”, adding: “The time for half measures and sticking plasters is long gone – if he becomes the next PM, Burnham must be bold or he will be bust.”

‘Disappointed’

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said he’s “disappointed” that his government’s ability to engage with the UK Prime Minister was being hampered by the turmoil in Westminster.

He said: “I wish Sir Keir Starmer well as he prepares to leave office. I would like to see his successor recognising that Wales needs a new relationship with Westminster, with a focus on greater powers, fair funding, and respect for the democratic mandate delivered by the people of Wales.

“My government and I will always seek a constructive relationship with whoever is in Number 10, but we have clear expectations that the respect agenda must work both ways.”

Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick says the PM’s departure must mark a change in Westminster’s attitude towards Wales.

He said: “Changing the person at the top won’t change much unless Labour finally confronts the structural problems that continue to hold Wales back.

“Despite Labour’s catastrophic Senedd election results, there is little sign that Westminster Labour’s attitude towards Wales has changed.

“The next Prime Minister must also learn a lesson that the last five have ignored: you cannot sustainably grow the economy without pursuing a closer relationship with the EU or introducing a fairer funding formula for Wales that recognises the unique needs of our population.

“Wales needs more than a new Prime Minister. We need a Westminster government that finally takes Wales seriously.”