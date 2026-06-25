Sir Terry Waite among those honoured at Bangor University summer graduations

Nation Cymru staff

Humanitarian Sir Terry Waite, AI pioneer Llion Jones, and author Juno Dawson are among those to be honoured at Bangor University summer graduations

Bangor University will honour exceptional individuals from science, culture, business and public service at its summer graduation ceremonies, from Monday, 6 to Friday, 10 July 2026.

This year’s honorary graduates include leading figures in artificial intelligence, healthcare, literature, engineering, marine science and humanitarian work, reflecting the University’s commitment to recognising achievement that drives innovation, enriches society and creates global impact.

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor said: “It is a privilege to recognise such outstanding individuals with Honorary Degrees. We look forward to welcoming them to our graduation ceremonies, where their achievements will serve as a powerful inspiration to our students as they take their next steps.”

Among those to be recognised is Sir Terry Waite KCMG CBE, the internationally respected humanitarian and author, who will receive an Honorary Doctor of Divinity in recognition of his lifelong commitment to peace, justice and public service.

The University will celebrate excellence in literature and the arts by awarding honorary doctorates to Juno Dawson, bestselling author and influential voice in contemporary fiction and LGBTQ+ advocacy, and Mair Wynn Hughes, one of Wales’s most prolific and beloved Welsh-language children’s authors, whose work has inspired generations of readers. Wildlife artist and author Philip Snow, whose work has promoted conservation and appreciation of the natural world, will also be honoured.

In the field of technology and innovation, Llion Jones, a pioneering AI researcher and co-author of the landmark Attention Is All You Need paper, will be recognised for his transformative contribution to artificial intelligence.

The University will also honour Dr Elin Haf Davies, a Welsh clinician scientist and entrepreneur whose work has transformed paediatric and rare disease research, and Emeritus Professor Piers Chapman, alumnus and an internationally renowned marine chemist and oceanographer whose career has had global impact on marine and coastal science. Alumna Gwen Parry Jones OBE FREng, a leading figure in the UK nuclear sector, will be honoured for her outstanding leadership in engineering and her contribution to advancing women in science and technology.

Recognising impact in business and enterprise, Atul Devani, a Bangor alumnus and successful technology entrepreneur and venture capital leader, will receive an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration for his contributions to innovation and economic development.

In medicine and public service, Professor Stephen G Riley will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Medicine in recognition of his leadership in medical education and his pivotal role in shaping the North Wales Medical School and collaborative healthcare training across Wales.

More information about graduation can be found at: www.bangor.ac.uk/graduation