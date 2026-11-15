Sister’s touching tribute to brother who called nurses his ‘angels in blue’

Nation.Cymru Staff

A woman is preparing to walk 10 miles in memory of her beloved brother, raising money for the charity whose nurses he affectionately called his ‘angels in blue’.

Gareth Thomas, 80, died at his sister’s home in Gorseinon on 12 May this year, having been diagnosed with two glioblastoma tumours in January.

Now his sister, Mair Renowden and friend Chris Hughes have organised a 10 mile fundraising walk in aid of Marie Curie, who provided end of life care and support to the family in Gareth’s final months.

The walk will take place today (Sunday 15 November) at Loughor Boating Club at 8am, aiming to be at Burry Port by 12.45pm – the time Gareth always arranged to meet up with everyone on a Sunday.

Talking about Gareth’s illness, Mair said: “Gareth was very healthy up until Christmas and we had a wonderful time because our son lives in Australia and he was over with the family, so we were 16 of us together for Christmas, which was amazing.

“But very soon it became apparent before the new year that Gareth had a problem in as much as he was dropping things and he had a problem with his left leg and left hand.

“We went up to the hospital, and they made a diagnosis that Gareth had two brain tumours. He was admitted, but it was so aggressive that they said there is no treatment and obviously no cure and we were referred to the oncology team.”

It was while seeing a “very compassionate” oncologist that Gareth accepted that he should enjoy the time he had left – a four-month prognosis – and he moved in with Mair.

A hospital bed was installed in the dining room, and Marie Curie calls began almost immediately.

Marie Curie research has found that almost one in three people in Wales miss out on the care and support they need at end of life.

The charity wants to close the gap in end of life care, double the number of people it cares for, and reach more people earlier in their journey to ensure everyone has the end of life they deserve.

“We could not have coped without Marie Curie, the support, the love and the compassion,” added Mair. “Gareth used to call them his angels in blue.”

After two weeks in respite in Cimla in the spring, Gareth returned home for a few days, where Marie Curie support was given once again, before he died a few days later.

Mair said having those final months with Gareth allowed them to discuss his plans for end of life, which the charity is encouraging people to do as they launch Exit Interview Cards, a free conversation deck of 52 questions created by its experts.

They are designed to encourage an open conversation about dying and help people plan ahead, as part of The Goodbye We All Deserve campaign running across TV, radio, YouTube, podcasts and social media.

“Gareth had written out everything that I needed to know,” added Mair, who has backed the latest campaign by the charity.

“He’d even written out his own order service – he said to me ‘Upstairs in my folder, there’s an envelope and when I kick the bucket’. He said ‘open it then, because I’ve done my own order service, so there’s nothing for you to worry about’.

“He’d always loved Eva Cassidy’s Fields of Gold, so he said that’s what he wanted into the crem. He also asked not to be taken to Swansea, he wanted to go to Llanelli crem ‘because I’m a Turk’.”

As well as the fundraising walk, Côr Glandulais, which Mair sings in, will join Pontarddulais Male Voice Choir, Pontarddulais Town Band and school choirs at a Community Carol Concert at Capel Hope-Siloh in Pontarddulais on 6 December, with doors opening at 5.15pm.

Funds raised from both events will go to Marie Curie “because Marie Curie made a huge difference to us during their calls,” Mair added, sharing that she hopes “to raise as much as possible”.

To donate to the walk, visit the group’s fundraising page here. For more information about Marie Curie and the support they provide for those living with a terminal illness, or supporting a loved one, visit their site here.