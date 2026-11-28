Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A senior councillor has said he “can’t recall a worse site to put a wind farm” in reference to plans by Bute Energy to site 18 wind turbines in a county.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, November 26, councillors will receive the draft Local Impact Report (LIR) on plans by Bute Energy for 18 wind turbines, with a maximum blade tip height of 200 metres, to be built on Aberedw Hill, three kilometres east of Builth Wells.

The proposal also includes the need for “secondary consents”, which are the de-registration and exchange of areas of common land at Aberedw Hill and Hungry Green Common.

Secondary consent is also needed to allow restricted works to take place on the common land.

The proposal is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS), which means that Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) will process the application.

Inspectors will eventually recommend to Welsh Government ministers whether to approve the scheme or not.

A month-long consultation on the proposal started on November 2, and the LIR is the authority’s chance to feed into the consultation process.

This document explains what Powys planners think inspectors should consider when deciding the application.

In the LIR, the council does not give a formal opinion on the proposal but outlines the potential pros and cons of the development, labelling them as either positive, neutral or negative.

Development management team leader Gemma James presented the LIR, and the document shows that there are overwhelmingly more negatives associated with the proposal than anything else.

Former Planning Committee chairman Cllr Karl Lewis (Reform UK – Llandinam with Dolfor) said: “I have served on this committee for almost a decade, and I can’t recall a worse site to put a wind farm. Everything is against it, highways, ecology, everything.

“There are so many negative impacts, everything has been covered and I’m happy we propose to approve it.”

Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys Independents – Maescar and Llywel) asked for an explanation of the part that says the developers will “remove and replace” common land.

Cllr Roderick said: “What exactly do they mean, as we cannot find more common land, so how can it be replaced?”

Countryside Access and Recreation lead officer Sian Barnes answered: “If an area of common land is impacted by work that is totally incompatible with it being used as common, such as a turbine base, then the developer is required by law to find another area of land that is not common land, preferably but not necessarily joined to the common, that will be registered as common land instead of the bit that’s got the turbine base.”

Cllr Roderick said: “So they are taking private land and creating common land?”

Ms Barnes said: “Yes, absolutely, but it would have to be with the consent of the owners of that land.”

Cllr Roderick said: “It’s very sad to see this and Wales is very quickly becoming a land of turbines.”

He said he was happy to second the proposal.

The committee eventually went to a vote and unanimously approved the LIR, agreeing to delegate powers to officers, the Planning Committee chairman and vice-chairman to finish off the report, which needs to be submitted to PEDW by December 7.