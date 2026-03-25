Site work begins on major housing development

A major housing partnership set to deliver around 2,500 new homes across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan has officially begun on site, with work starting on its first development in Llanedeyrn.

Cardiff Council and developer Lovell have broken ground on the former New Penn pub site in Brynfedw, marking the launch of a programme that will see around 25 developments built over the next decade. The wider scheme is expected to include approximately 1,600 new council homes, alongside additional properties for shared ownership and open market sale.

The New Penn project itself is relatively small in scale, delivering 11 affordable homes, but is being positioned as a key first step in a much larger effort to address housing need across the region.

The £4.5 million scheme will transform the disused pub site, which closed in 2021, into a development of seven two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes. All properties will be owned and managed by Cardiff Council and offered at social rent.

Despite its size, the development is intended to set the standard for future projects within the partnership, particularly in terms of sustainability and construction methods.

Homes will be built using off-site manufactured timber frames to improve quality and reduce waste, and will include solar panels, air source heat pumps and low-energy lighting to cut carbon emissions and lower running costs for residents.

The site is located નજીક the Llanedeyrn Woodland Complex, with access to green spaces and walking routes, and will include native landscaping and cycle storage to support active travel.

Cardiff Council said the development forms part of its wider programme to increase the supply of affordable housing and regenerate brownfield land across the city.

Cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said the start of work marked “an important milestone” for both the site and the wider partnership.

“This development will transform a disused brownfield site into much-needed, high-quality council homes that are energy efficient, well-designed and fit for modern living,” she said.

“It’s another example of our commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing and creating sustainable neighbourhoods across Cardiff.”

Model

Lovell project director Shane Jay said the scheme would help establish a model for future developments under the partnership.

“As the first scheme under the Cardiff and Vale partnership, New Penn is a hugely significant project for us and Cardiff Council, setting a benchmark for future developments delivered within the programme,” he said.

Beyond housing, the wider partnership is expected to deliver community facilities, commercial space and wellbeing centres as part of a broader placemaking approach.

Larger regeneration schemes are also planned, including developments at the Gasworks site in Grangetown and The Mole on Barry Waterfront.

The New Penn development is due to be completed in January 2027.