Sites revealed for nearly 8,000 new homes in south Wales

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Sites have been revealed where nearly 8,000 homes needed in a south Wales county could be built.

A report to Vale of Glamorgan’s cabinet says that the Vale’s revised LDP includes provision for 8,660 homes, to meet a housing requirement of 7,890 homes plus flexibility.

The housing requirement will be delivered through existing land supply (3,837 units) windfall sites (1,303 units) and allocated sites (3,520 units).

The allocated sites include four key sites identified in the preferred strategy and the alternative key site in north west Barry which includes 376 units.

The others are north of Dinas Powys off Cardiff Road with 250 units, land at Readers Way in Rhoose with 520 units, land at Church Farm in St Athan with 532 units and land to the west of St Athan with 600 units.

As well as these five key sites, the other allocated sites are:

135 units on land to the west of Pencoedtre Lane in Barry,

65 units on land at The Mole in Barry,

70 units on land at Hayes Lane in Barry,

40 units on land at Neptune Road in Barry,

235 units on land between the northern access road and Eglwys Brewis Road in Llantwit Major,

105 units on land adjoining St Athan Road,

80 units at the former stadium site adjacent to Burley Place in St Athan,

51 units in Clive Road in St Athan

and 339 units on land north of the railway (east) in Rhoose.

A number of these sites are existing allocations in the adopted LDP and have been rolled forward as they have been demonstrated to be deliverable and realistically likely to come forward, the report says.

Sites that were not subject to planning applications have been submitted through the candidate site process and have been published as part of the candidate sites register.

Moderate growth

The report says that this level of growth, which equates to 526 homes per year, was broadly supported by stakeholders as it is a moderate level of growth that is reflective of past housebuilding trends, and accords with the Vale of Glamorgan’s position within a national growth area.

It adds: “Crucially, it will ensure that there are opportunities to secure much needed affordable housing and will assist in delivering a balanced population, encouraging working age and school aged people into the Vale of Glamorgan.

“This level of growth has been endorsed by full council as part of the approval of the preferred strategy.”

The Local Housing Market Assessment (LHMA) 2023 identifies a need for 1,075 affordable homes per year over the next five years based on the principal projections or 1,114 based on the revised LDP projections.

Backlog

The report says there is an identified backlog of need across all sub-market areas in the Vale of Glamorgan, and the issue is acute in many communities.

It says: “There are currently huge pressures on social housing in the Vale of Glamorgan, with over 7,600 households on the council’s housing waiting list.

“The development of new affordable housing is critical to meeting the needs of the local population and ensuring people have a safe, secure and affordable home.”

The revised LDP sets a target for the delivery of a minimum of 3,070 affordable homes and the report says that affordable housing secured as part of Section 106 agreements on allocated and windfall sites is a key element of delivering this target, with the revised LDP housing policy requiring the provision of between 30% and 40% affordable housing, dependent on the viability area.

The plan directs significant development sites away from areas outside the strategic growth area but the report says it is recognised that there is affordable housing need in all parts of the Vale of Glamorgan, and in the rural Vale it is important that housing is available to meet the needs of the whole community.

A small number of affordable housing led sites have been allocated in rural settlements, where there will be a requirement for a minimum of 50% affordable housing to be delivered.

At cabinet on Thursday, January 18, a public consultation on the revised LDP and a revised delivery agreement for the LDP were agreed.

The report will go before the council’s Place scrutiny committee on January 6.