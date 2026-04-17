Six arrested and 11 vehicles seized in major police crackdown

Neighbourhood policing officers in a Welsh county have concluded a successful two‑week operation aimed at tackling a rise in vehicle crime and thefts in the borough.

Operation Barium was launched in response to an increase in reports of fuel thefts and vehicle crime along A roads, industrial estates and building sites in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.

Officers identified that offenders were taking an opportunistic approach, often scanning streets, business premises and residential areas for insecure doors to both dwellings and vehicles.

The nature of the crimes meant that offenders relied on vehicles to transport stolen goods, often covering multiple locations to target insecure addresses.

During the two‑week operation, officers arrested six people on suspicion of numerous offences including: going equipped to steal,

dangerous driving, failing to stop, fraudulent use of number plates, theft of a motor vehicle, drink driving, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of Class B drugs.

The neighbourhood policing team, joined by roads policing officers, also seized 11 vehicles linked to criminal activity and issued eight traffic offence reports for offences including driving a vehicle without a valid MOT or insurance.

Sergeant Marc Porter, from the neighbourhood policing team, said:“Operation Barium demonstrates our commitment to tackling vehicle crime and keeping our communities safe.

“By acting on intelligence and carrying out targeted patrols, we have been able to disrupt criminal activity, make arrests and remove vehicles used in offences from our roads.

“Just as importantly, we’ve been working closely with the public to help prevent crime before it happens.”

Alongside enforcement activity, a significant amount of crime prevention and community engagement work also took place.

Led by the force’s We Don’t Buy Crime team, officers spoke directly with residents and businesses to provide practical safety advice on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Members of the public were also provided with vehicle crime prevention kits, including Faraday bags, designed to help prevent keyless vehicle thefts.

Officers are urging residents to remain vigilant and help protect their communities by: always locking vehicles and properties and removing valuables from sight, using additional security such as steering wheel locks and faraday pouches, remaining alert to suspicious behaviour, particularly around parked vehicles or insecure properties.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to police via 101, online, or 999 in an emergency.

Neighbourhood policing teams will continue to carry out targeted patrols and work with communities to prevent crime and keep Blaenau Gwent safe.

Further information on crime prevention can be found online at: We Don’t Buy Crime | Gwent Police.