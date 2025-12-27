Six-bed HMO proposed for ‘substantial’ city home

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

New proposals have been submitted to convert a five-bedroom house in a south Wales city into a six-bed HMO (house in multiple occupation).

Designs submitted on behalf of applicant Cody Brown show how an extra bedroom would be created from an existing ground-floor lounge at 236 Chepstow Road, Newport.

The remainder of the property’s ground-, first- and second floors would remain unchanged – and an existing flat on the basement level is not included in the HMO plans.

A supporting statement by agents LRJ Planning argues the “substantial” house is in a “sustainable location… within walking distance of a bus route with regular services”.

HMOs are typically properties for single, unrelated adults who have their own private bedrooms but share other communal areas.

The agents said the Chepstow Road conversion, if approved, would not breach council rules on HMO overconcentration, and “there is no evidence to suggest that the use of the property as an HMO would have any impact on neighbour amenity”.

There is currently no off-street parking at the property, and the agents argued there would be no extra demand for parking spaces at the proposed HMO, with “adequate” on-street parking available nearby.

The application is currently under consideration, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 25/0937.