Six extraordinary Welsh stories to feature in BBC documentary series

Nation.Cymru Staff

A world champion surfer, an all-female punk band, and a hot air balloon pilot are among the subjects of the newest series of BBC documentaries spotlighting extraordinary lives across Wales.

Our Lives is back for its tenth series, showcasing unexpected stories of adventure, determination and passion from Prestatyn to Newport, Abersoch to Monmouth, and Clwyd to Carmarthenshire.

Each episode is produced by a different Welsh production company and told in its own unique style.

This year’s series features Joe and her junior team at Mynydd Sleddog Adventures, who are fighting for qualification to represent Great Britain at the International Federation of Sleddog Sports (IFSS) European Championships in Sweden.

The episode follows the group from rural Wales as they find confidence and identity in the unconventional sport, forging bonds with their dogs while dealing with school commitments and travel.

In the Towy Valley, mother Laura Davis becomes one of Wales’ few female hot air balloon pilots after her husband Arwel’s tragic death. Taking up ballooning to honour him, she faces emotional challenges, self-doubt and unpredictable weather as she approaches a major milestone.

Also featured is digger operator Llywelyn Williams from Abersoch, who found solace in the ocean after losing his leg in a life changing accident as a teenager.

Surfing played a pivotal role in Llywelyn’s recovery, helping him rebuild his life from the ground up and propelling him to the pinnacle of his sport: winning four consecutive Para Surfing World Championships.

His Our Lives documentary follows him to Australia where he faces his main rival, a former world champion competing on his own local beach.

In the next documentary, hairdresser Rebecca Morgan-Brennan from Prestatyn provides wig fittings for clients, supporting them through cancer, alopecia, and the anxieties and grief that come with it.

In Monmouth, Kate Moggs-Morgan has spent over a decade working with horses for sustainable forestry, training them to reach areas machines can’t.

As her lead horse nears retirement, her documentary follows preparations for a new generation while she reflects on how a life-changing cancer diagnosis led her to this career.

Finally, The Nanaz, an all-female punk band from Newport in their 50s and 60s take the music scene by storm.

The documentary follows their trip to New York for a major festival and explores why this group of older women ended up pursuing punk in this later stage of life.

These six documentaries form part of the Our Lives series which showcases unique stories from across the UK. Most episodes in the series are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, with episodes airing weekly on BBC One and BBC One Wales.

Rhuanedd Richards, BBC interim Director of Nations, said: “From remarkable ambitions to unexpected journeys, this series takes viewers to meet individuals and communities whose passion and determination make them truly memorable.

“We’re proud to bring these stories to audiences and reflect the richly diverse cultures and homegrown stories from across the nations and regions of the UK.”