Six men banned from football after violence before Wrexham v Cardiff match

Nation.Cymru staff

Six men have received suspended sentences and four-year football banning orders after admitting violent disorder before a Wrexham match against Cardiff City.

The group approached the Ironworks pub on Town Hill, Wrexham, and behaved aggressively before fighting with Cardiff supporters ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture on October 28 last year.

A bottle thrown by one of the six also struck a security guard standing in the pub entrance.

All six were arrested and charged with violent disorder. They had previously pleaded guilty and appeared at Mold Crown Court for sentencing earlier this week.

Harley Bagnall, 20, of Deva Way, Wrexham, and Charlie Jones, 20, of no fixed address, each received a 15-month sentence in a young offender institution, suspended for two years.

Alfie Hughes, 19, also of Deva Way, received a 12-month sentence in a young offender institution, suspended for two years.

Kian Roberts, 24, of Wavell Avenue, Wrexham, and Cian Wain, 22, of Heol Y Goron, Leeswood, were each sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Dion Williams, 23, of New Foundry Court, Johnstown, received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Each man was also given a four-year football banning order.

According to North Wales Police, the orders prohibit them from attending football matches in the UK and being near regulated stadiums on matchdays. They also ban them from entering towns or cities where Wrexham AFC or the Wales national team are playing.

Superintendent Mark Williams said: “Violence and disorder have no place in football, and we will not tolerate behaviour that puts others at risk or undermines the safety and enjoyment of the game.

“The Football Banning Orders imposed by the court on these six individuals demonstrate the consequences of such actions.”

He added: “We will continue to work with our partners to identify offenders and ensure robust action is taken against those involved in football-related disorder.”

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