Six newborn kittens found in a plastic bag

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after six newborn kittens – believed to have been born that day – were found inside plastic bags on the side of a lane.

The black and ginger kittens were found at Rectory Road, Neath on 27 July. They were inside a plastic bag, which had to be ripped open and this was also inside another plastic bag.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Ethan Griffin said: “This must have been such a shocking and distressing find to see them left in a plastic bag outside as if they were rubbish.

“We’re extremely grateful to the person who took these poor kittens to a vet for immediate assistance. They were found wet and freezing and must have been so frightened.

“Inside the bag with the six kittens – who were moving and making sounds – included fluids from being birthed on them – suggesting that they had been born very recently, even that same day.”

“Crossing our fingers”

The kittens had been given the much-needed around the clock care by the vets – who the RSPCA is supporting – however, sadly five of the kittens have died.

Ethan added: “Unfortunately, only one kitten has survived. This was the kitten who had been trying to get out of the bag originally.

“This poor kitten luckily still had some fight in it and has pulled through. We’re crossing our fingers he keeps on doing well and would like to thank those caring for the kittens for their dedication and kindness.

“We have been making enquiries but we don’t know where they came from or what has happened, so we’d urge anyone with first hand evidence about them to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident – 01588392.”

Help

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. There’s helpful advice on the RSPCA website about how to get help for animals as quickly as possible, and how to report cruelty and neglect to the charity’s specialist teams: rspca.org.uk/ reportcruelty.

To help the RSPCA rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, as well as give them all the care and love they urgently need, the charity launched its Summer Cruelty Appeal which calls on the public to donate to the cause and help rescue other animals like these kittens.

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty

