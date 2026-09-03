Six top animal welfare awards handed to organisations in Wales

Four Welsh organisations have received six top-level awards for their work to improve animal welfare standards across public services.

The honours were awarded through RSPCA Cymru’s PawPrints scheme, which recognises councils and other public sector organisations for work that goes beyond legal animal welfare standards.

More than 113 awards have been handed out as part of the scheme across England and Wales – and this year six platinum awards have been handed out to four organisations in Wales:

Monmouthshire County Council (contingency planning) Cardiff Council (stray dogs) Hope Rescue (kennelling) Shared Regulatory Services (Bridgend, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils)

Shared Regulatory Services received a hat trick of platinums for the second year in a row in kennelling, licensing and in the stray dogs category.

Animal Licensing Wales and Cardiff Council also received a gold in kennelling, while Newport City Council took a gold in stray dog services.

Raise the bar

PawPrints works with councils, emergency services, vets and other public-sector individuals, teams and organisations to recognise and celebrate those who surpass legal standards and raise the bar in animal welfare.

This year’s awards focused on prevention, spotlighting how early intervention and responsible pet ownership can improve animal welfare outcomes, while reducing long-term demand and cost pressures on public sector services.

Sioned Nikolic, RSPCA Cymru Public Affairs Advisor, said: “It’s really important to highlight the incredible efforts we know so many go to for animals across Wales and we are thrilled to recognise so many outstanding organisations for their pioneering work.

“It’s vital to celebrate the fantastic efforts being made to improve the lives of animals wherever possible.

“With an incredible six entries earning the prestigious Platinum-level award – reserved for those who have achieved Gold-level for five or more consecutive years – it’s evident that local authorities in Wales are deeply committed to animal welfare. This is something we are incredibly proud to honour through these awards.

“This year, we placed a particular focus on prevention – recognising the vital role that early intervention, responsible pet ownership, and proactive approaches play in improving animal welfare outcomes – and we were so impressed by all the entries we received.

“By acting earlier, public bodies can not only protect animals from harm but also reduce long-term demand and cost pressures on already stretched local services.”

Judges were particularly impressed by finalists helping people and pets remain together through homelessness and crisis.

Other examples highlighted by judges included specialist training to strengthen primate licensing, partnerships to improve animal welfare enforcement and public leadership aimed at securing long-term change.

Judges shared that their work showed how innovation, collaboration and early action can deliver tangible protection for animals and the communities around them.

Awards

The core awards categories recognise public bodies for their delivery of stray dog services, licensing, housing services, contingency planning and kennelling – with gold, silver and bronze awards available in each category.

A platinum award is also presented to organisations that have achieved gold for five consecutive years or more, recognising public sector organisations demonstrating consistent excellence and local leadership in animal welfare.

Alongside the core awards, there is a suite of ‘special’ awards which honour exceptional dedication, commitment, innovation and contributions to animal welfare.

These include the Withnall Partnerships Award, launched last year in memory of former RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall, who sadly passed away in 2024.

There are also three ‘hero’ categories, this year aligned to the theme of prevention and early intervention. They are the Responsible Pet Ownership Hero, the Public Awareness and Behaviour Change Campaign Hero, and the Prevention Hero.

Sioned added: “We are also delighted to showcase our Hero Award winners, who have stepped up to tackle some of the most pressing and complex animal welfare challenges.

“Their innovative campaigns and dedicated work have had a real impact, and we’re thrilled to highlight their contributions alongside our Core awardees.

“We are especially proud of our Special awardees, whose exceptional dedication and innovative approaches have set new standards in animal welfare. Their work serves as an inspiration to all, and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements.”

Success

Pembrokeshire County Council scooped the Responsible Pet Ownership Award in the Hero Awards category for their Responsible Pet Ownership initiative.

The RSPCA said the scheme had transformed responsible dog ownership from a reactive enforcement issue into a coordinated, preventative service.

Tenants now receive clear ownership expectations, early Dog Warden visits, welfare assessments and pet contingency planning.

Partners including house providers, police and council teams also share intelligence and use graduated interventions consistently.

Case studies demonstrate owners changing behaviour, complaints ending and dogs being protected, helping owners succeed while protecting animals and communities overall.

And in this year’s Special Awards categories, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS of Plaid Cymru has been selected as a finalist for the Massingham Advocacy Award.

A champion for animal welfare in Wales since his election to the Senedd in 2021, Peredur was a key supporter of the campaign to end greyhound racing, and has placed responsible dog ownership and community safety firmly on the Senedd’s agenda.

Judges were impressed by his sustained political advocacy, constructive collaboration with animal welfare organisations and commitment to securing lasting change.

Carmarthenshire County Council are a finalist for the Special Recognition Award, for their proactive, intelligence-led response to illegal dog breeding.

Additionally, Animal Licensing Wales, led by Monmouthshire County Council, are a finalist for the Withnall Partnerships Award.

Commitment

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff in November.

Sioned added: “The public sector plays a crucial role in raising animal welfare standards in Wales – and year on year, we’re so proud of the part the PawPrints scheme plays in inspiring the improvement of standards.

“This commitment from public bodies has changed the lives of countless pets, wildlife, livestock and other animals, and yet this vital work often goes unheard – which is why we’re so thrilled to celebrate it now.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to shine a spotlight on these inspiring efforts – to show that public bodies are there for every kind, and to invite them to join us in creating a kinder world for every animal.”

PawPrints is endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, the Local Government Animal Welfare Group, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, the Institute of Licensing and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare.

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