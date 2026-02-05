Sixteenth Welsh council joins the movement to reduce the negative effects of fireworks on animals

Cardiff council has become the sixteenth council in Wales to join the RSPCA-backed movement to mitigate the negative impacts of fireworks on animals, wildlife, and vulnerable people.

RSPCA Cymru has been calling on everyone to do their part to safeguard animals, including local authorities in a long running campaign.

They have urged councils to adopt their motion which encourages local authorities to write to the UK Government – who are responsible for the relevant legislation – to encourage them to limit the maximum noise level of purchasable fireworks.

Measures local authorities can introduce include publicising displays in advance so that pet owners can be prepared, promoting public awareness campaigns, and encouraging local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.

Cardiff Council’s motion, includes only using reduced noise fireworks in their displays, promoting public awareness campaigns to educate residents about the impact of fireworks on animal welfare, vulnerable people and wildlife; encouraging advance advertising of public firework displays; working with local retailers to promote quieter and low-noise fireworks; and supporting enforcement with local police and trading standards to monitor and report illegal or underage sale and use of fireworks.

The city council will also urge both the UK and Welsh Governments to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks sold in shops to 90dB from 120dB.

The motion was passed, without amendments, with 52 councillors voting yes, one voting no, and 18 abstaining.

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager, at RSPCA Cymru said: “We’re delighted that councillors in Cardiff have voted to make a difference to animals across the local authority’s boundary by adopting our motion – and have joined 15 other councils across Wales by doing so.

“We’d also like to thank Councillor Dilwar Ali for putting forward this motion and for working with us on this matter.

“We receive so many calls related to animal welfare concerns connected to fireworks so having local authorities across Wales introducing measures to mitigate the relevant risks is so important for animal welfare.

“Preparedness is so important – and better advertising of displays and public awareness campaigns could make all the difference in ensuring people know what steps to take to keep pets and other animals safe, and when.

“By also lobbying the Welsh Government and UK Government to utilise levers at their disposal, we hope we can make Wales a safer place for animals when fireworks are being set off; encouraging responsible use, better information and the promotion of lower-noise alternatives.

“Sadly, we know many pets and other animals struggle with fireworks phobia – but our website is full of advice to help their animals through firework season, including building safe dens, finding hiding places for cats or closing windows and curtains to help soundproof against the noise.”

The RSPCA is urging the public to sign their petition calling for a change in legislation. The public can contact their local Member of Parliament (MP) to advocate for stronger firework laws and protect all animals—from pets and horses to livestock and wildlife.

The charity’s recommendations include: Reducing the noise level of all traditional fireworks from 120dB to 90dB; limiting the sale of consumer fireworks to Category F1 and F2, and only to specialised/licensed shops; designating ‘firework free zones’ in areas where fireworks are likely to have a greater impact on animals, the environment, and vulnerable people; and where firework-free zones are in place, local councils would be encouraged to organise their own alternative displays instead.

They are also encouraging a review of regulations surrounding alternatives to fireworks, such as drone displays, given their economic potential and benefits to wildlife and the environment.

You can find the campaign here.

Advice for animal owners looking to plan ahead to help their pets cope during fireworks can be found on the RSPCA website.