Size of cannabis farms in north Wales jumps 138%

Data gathered from Freedom of Information requests has revealed a spike in the size of illegal cannabis growing operations across north Wales.

While the number of cannabis farms appears to be in decline, with 10 farms discovered between September 2024 and 2025 compared to 21 for the same period in 2023/24, the size of individual operations is increasing.

The figures, analysed by Emoov, showed the largest farm between 2024 and 2025 was more than double the size in terms of number of plants compared to those in previous years, marking a 138% increase.

North Wales Police discovered 2,000 cannabis plants at the property, the highest number found in a single location over four years.

The discovery took place during a raid at a premises on Conery Lane, Bronnington, near Wrexham on Sunday, 6 April 2025, after police were notified of the sophisticated operation.

Just two days later on 8 April, North Wales Police carried out a warrant at a premises on Advance Park Industrial Estate in Rhosymedre and discovered another large grow.

While organised crime networks have traditionally exploited residential properties to grow the Class B drug, the data suggests they are moving toward larger-scale operations.

However, more recently, two men were charged after a small-scale cannabis farm was discovered during a police raid on Rhyl High Street on Monday (19 January 2026).

District Support Sergeant Aled Hughes said: “Our work to tackle this type of criminality relies on information from the public, who are often the first to notice something suspicious in their communities.

“Identifying, targeting and dismantling large cannabis farms also enables us to prevent more serious crime, and protect those vulnerable to being exploited by this. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​”

Nick Neale, a property expert at Emoov, explained: “Uncovering a cannabis farm in your community or rented property can feel very worrying.

“There are certain signs to look out for if you suspect illegal cultivation nearby. Being aware of these can help protect both your home and your community from serious safety risks.”

Signs to look out for include:

Unusual smells – strong chemical or sweet odours that persist from a property.

Blacked-out windows or heavy coverings – foil, blinds, or curtains constantly drawn, even in daylight.

Excessive heat or condensation – particularly from lofts or upper floors, often caused by lighting and ventilation systems.

Frequent short visits – multiple people coming and going at unusual hours.

Suspicious electrical activity – modified wiring, excessive cabling, or signs of illegal electricity use.

If you suspect that a property in your neighbourhood is being used for illegal cannabis cultivation, you can report it anonymously by calling 101. In an emergency or if you suspect immediate danger such as fire or criminal activity, call 999.

You can also report to North Wales Police via their website, or anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

Nick concluded: “Cannabis cultivation remains a significant and evolving challenge across the country.

“While the number of detected farms may rise or fall from year to year, the increasing size of operations poses serious risks to communities, including fire hazards, structural damage, and illegal electricity use.

“Raising awareness of warning signs and reporting suspicious activity are essential steps in preventing harm. Collaboration between residents, local authorities, and law enforcement is key to tackling illegal cultivation and keeping communities safe.”

Cannabis Farms Detected in North Wales 1 Sep 2021 – 31 Aug 2022 1 Sep 2022 – 31 Aug 2023 1 Sep 2023 – 31 Aug 2024 1 Sep 2024 – 30 Aug 2025* 24 15 21 10

Highest number of Plants Discovered in North Wales 2021-2022 2022-2023 2023-2024 2024-2025* 1,151 876 840 2000

Data released up to 30/09/2025 and analysed by Emoov.